Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Genesis
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$11,603 - $15,795
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

5.0 R-Spec Great touring car

Skip, 08/14/2018
5.0 R-Spec 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have driven domestics for 40 years, this is my first import and I am very impressed with the Korean build quality, V8 performance, and warranty.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
