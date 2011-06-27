Used 1991 Hyundai Excel Hatchback Consumer Reviews

still going strong dd , 01/14/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car used in 1993 with 20,000 miles. My husband and I drove the car until we thought it was on its last leg. I gave the car to my brother, and it is still going strong. That was years ago and since then, I have purchased 2 new vehicles. Nothing will ever compare to my Hyundai excel. Best car I have ever owned. Starts even when the temp is 20 below 0. The car has had reg. oil changes, a couple sets of tires and a new set of brakes. I loved this car. Report Abuse

Nice Economical Car DeeJay Russko , 12/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had this car for a while and it is great for all people who like a manual shifting vehicle to learn more. This baby has all the things a beginner needs.

Good transportation RJW , 08/30/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had many years of dependable service from this little car. However, I have been religious about maintenance.