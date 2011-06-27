Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$23,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$23,895
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$23,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$23,895
Torque251 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$23,895
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$23,895
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$23,895
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
$23,895
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$23,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$23,895
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
$23,895
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room65.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
$23,895
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity141.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.3 in.
Colors
$23,895
Exterior Colors
  • Cranberry Red
  • Galaxy Black
  • Sonora Gold
  • Cosmic White
  • South Pacific Blue
  • Stardust Silver
  • Green Meadow Gray
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
$23,895
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$23,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$23,895
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
