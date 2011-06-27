Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

Pleasantly surprised. Brian McDonald , 01/20/2018 Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 61 of 61 people found this review helpful This is my first Hyundai vehicle after much research and i am pleased with my purchase. There are great discounts on this model in my case 3k discount. I wanted a reliable comfortable car with decent room and great gas mileage. The Value Edition Elantra fit the bill. My test drive revealed an uncommonly quiet and smooth ride for the class. Im 6 ft tall and was able to easily find a comfortable driving position. Once warmed up engine was smooth and quiet for a four cylinder. The performance for me was more than satisfactory as im not heavy on the gas. If i wanted more performance i would have opted for the sport version but you also pay more for it in gas and insurance. The sport driving mode gives this car a decent amount of pep if you want it but you take a hit in gas mileage. Regular mode is just fine with me. Ive been averaging 34 mpg in mixed driving. I hit 41 mpg in just hwy driving at one point. In addition this car has a real spare tire, a hand brake as opposed to electronic , real knobs for tuning , volume and other functions! Apple car play works flawlessly as with Bluetooth and phone functions. The fit and finish are top notch. I am impressed with Hyundai and will likely buy another one fir my next vehicle. Report Abuse

Nice car. Questionable Engineering. palebeachbum , 12/14/2018 SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful *ORIGINAL REVIEW* I've only owned my Elantra SEL for about two weeks at the time of writing this, so this review is based solely on my initial impressions of the car. PROS: It's an excellent value in its class. The Elantra offers almost everything I want and expect from a car, except for a couple of gripes below. It looks good inside and out. The build quality seems top-notch. The interior is a very attractive and comfortable place to spend time. Passengers comment on it seeming much more upscale than they'd expect for a compact economy car. The driver's seat is a nice balance of comfort and support. My bad back and hip seem to have no issue with this seat. I've done a couple of 5+hr drives with no discomfort. Ergonomics are very good overall, though I do dislike how high the window sill is. I can't comfortably rest my arm on it, even with the seat height raised up significantly. It's not hard to find a comfortable driving position. The driver's seat is height adjustable and the steering wheel both tilts and telescopes. The manual climate control is simple and easy to use, though I often find myself flip-flopping between fan speeds 2 and 3 to keep a comfortable cabin temp when it's above 90F outside. The 2.0L Atkinson-cycle 4cyl. engine is smooth and has plenty of pep for my taste. I've been averaging 37-38 MPG in mixed driving. The 6-spd automatic transmission feels weird. It's my least favorite aspect of the car. It downshifts aggressively when I'm decelerating to a stop. I feel It bumping down through every gear. I should note that this transmission has 3 drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. The issue of bumping down through the gears aggressively is not apparent in Eco mode, only Normal and Sport. It also has a weird delay of power when upshifting from one gear to another, as if it cuts throttle during the upshifts. Overall, it's just an odd feeling transmission, especially in city driving where your speed fluctuates a lot below 40mph. The ride quality is a nice balance of firm and stable, yet smooth and relatively absorbent. A nice balance. The 4-wheel disc brakes are strong and the brake pedal has good feel, if maybe slightly spongy. I'm appreciating the Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which beeps inside the car when it detects a vehicle or pedestrian crossing behind me with the car in Reverse. It's saved me more than once. The maintenance required is very infrequent, making it a cheaper car to run. Oil changes once every 7,500 miles. The transmission fluid doesn't require changing for the first 150k miles, according to the owners manual. There is no timing belt to replace at regular intervals, since it has a timing chain. It has traditional multipoint fuel injection, so there is no extra maintenance required for GDI like on some other vehicles. *UPDATE 12/14/19* I've driving my Elantra for 1 year and about 12k miles now. My opinion hasn't changed regarding the pros and cons mentioned above. Since the first week of ownership, however, there have been 2 persistent problems that both of my local Hyundai dealers have been unable or unwilling to fix. First, the engine has random temper tantrums. The engine runs perfectly one day, then the next it exhibits multiple symptoms. It sputters slightly, acts like it wants to stall, makes horrible rattling noise while accelerating and feels it's lacking power compared to usual. The check engine light has never illuminated during these times, which I find very odd. The lesser issue, but still annoying, has been a creaking noise coming from the front of the car while driving over dips and bumps in pavement while turning, such as entering and exiting my driveway. I guess both problems have to get worse before either of my local dealerships will be able to properly diagnose and repair. There were initially a couple of interior rattles, but those seem to have sorted themselves out. *UPDATE 6/16/20* 1.5yrs and 16k miles into my ownership now. Still loving the car for all the positive points mentioned above. No new issues to report, though the above mentioned poor running symptoms persist regularly. That has been the Achilles heel detracting from my complete love of this car. One new negative point to mention is the low ground clearance. I have to be hyper-vigilant every time I pull into a parking space facing a raised concrete sidewalk. The chin of the car is extremely low and scrapes the concrete. I've never had this problem in any of the dozen cars I've owned in the past. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Way Better Than I Would Have Thought John , 04/06/2018 Value Edition SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful A 2018 Elanta was the last car that I thought I would buy. I owned a 2008 Elantra which was the only new car that I could afford at the time. It was an okay budget car, but I have driven golf carts with better driving dynamics. Ten years later, I wanted something more upscale with better road manners. My research led me to believe that the Civic or Jetta would be my best choices. But the Civic looks to me like a weird insect and the seats are really low. And the new Jetta has promise, but the old maxim of not buying a redesigned car in its first year lead me away. I was thinking of buying the current Jetta model assuming that I could negotiate a great deal on a discontinued car. Then I was on vacation and the rent-a-car place allowed me to choose which car I wanted in the aisle. I saw the new Elantra and thought it would be interesting to see what it is like to drive. I was totally blown away. Inside the car is really nicely designed and looks sporty. The value edition feels like a luxury car. And the way it rides is so improved over previous models. It is quiet and holds the road well. A number of the professional reviews say that it is not fun to drive, which compared to other new compact cars on the market (Golf, Civic, Mazda 3) is probably correct, but I think it is fun enough. It’s certainly a refined driving experience. Gas mileage is really good. I’m getting over 45 MPG on highway drives. The engine is a little slow at lower speeds but not at all a problem on the highway when you are already over 50+ miles per hour. I would recommend taking it for a test drive. Hyundai seems to realize that once you drive you, you will actually like it. I guess that is why they are giving out $40 gift cards with test drives. Hey, that is nice of them as well. I suggest calling around to various dealers to get the best price. It was not too hard for me to get $4500 off MSRP for the value edition. Performance Report Abuse

check it out for yourself MICHAEL SMIETANA , 12/28/2017 Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful the vehicle is awesome.great ride and comfortable on long trips.handling is superb.but had my first problem ever was the lights went out on me when i used my turn signals.and it happened at night.now my elantra is in the shop having a turn signal harness installed.havent even made my first payment yet.very frustrating. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse