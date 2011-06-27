Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Elantra Sedan
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,244*
Total Cash Price
$11,721
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,249*
Total Cash Price
$15,743
Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,278*
Total Cash Price
$16,202
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,729*
Total Cash Price
$11,491
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,506*
Total Cash Price
$15,858
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,758*
Total Cash Price
$11,951
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,307*
Total Cash Price
$16,662
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$25,729*
Total Cash Price
$11,491
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Elantra Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$768
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$4,079
|Maintenance
|$1,227
|$866
|$569
|$471
|$1,724
|$4,857
|Repairs
|$605
|$307
|$376
|$463
|$569
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$658
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$825
|Financing
|$630
|$507
|$375
|$235
|$85
|$1,832
|Depreciation
|$3,277
|$1,092
|$961
|$852
|$764
|$6,946
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,179
|$4,650
|$4,215
|$4,010
|$5,190
|$26,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Elantra Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$5,479
|Maintenance
|$1,648
|$1,163
|$764
|$633
|$2,315
|$6,524
|Repairs
|$812
|$412
|$506
|$622
|$764
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$884
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,108
|Financing
|$847
|$681
|$504
|$315
|$114
|$2,461
|Depreciation
|$4,402
|$1,467
|$1,291
|$1,144
|$1,026
|$9,330
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,986
|$6,246
|$5,661
|$5,385
|$6,971
|$35,249
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Elantra Sedan Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$5,639
|Maintenance
|$1,696
|$1,197
|$787
|$651
|$2,383
|$6,714
|Repairs
|$836
|$424
|$520
|$640
|$787
|$3,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,141
|Financing
|$871
|$701
|$519
|$324
|$117
|$2,532
|Depreciation
|$4,530
|$1,510
|$1,328
|$1,177
|$1,056
|$9,602
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,307
|$6,428
|$5,826
|$5,543
|$7,174
|$36,278
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Elantra Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$3,999
|Maintenance
|$1,203
|$849
|$558
|$462
|$1,690
|$4,762
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$645
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$809
|Financing
|$618
|$497
|$368
|$230
|$83
|$1,796
|Depreciation
|$3,213
|$1,071
|$942
|$835
|$749
|$6,810
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,019
|$4,559
|$4,132
|$3,931
|$5,088
|$25,729
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Elantra Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$1,660
|$1,172
|$770
|$638
|$2,332
|$6,572
|Repairs
|$818
|$415
|$509
|$627
|$770
|$3,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$890
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,116
|Financing
|$853
|$686
|$508
|$317
|$115
|$2,478
|Depreciation
|$4,434
|$1,478
|$1,300
|$1,152
|$1,034
|$9,398
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,066
|$6,291
|$5,702
|$5,425
|$7,021
|$35,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Elantra Sedan Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$4,159
|Maintenance
|$1,251
|$883
|$580
|$480
|$1,758
|$4,952
|Repairs
|$617
|$313
|$384
|$472
|$580
|$2,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$671
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$841
|Financing
|$643
|$517
|$383
|$239
|$86
|$1,868
|Depreciation
|$3,342
|$1,114
|$980
|$868
|$779
|$7,082
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,340
|$4,741
|$4,297
|$4,088
|$5,292
|$26,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Elantra Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$5,799
|Maintenance
|$1,744
|$1,231
|$809
|$670
|$2,451
|$6,905
|Repairs
|$860
|$436
|$535
|$658
|$809
|$3,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$935
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,173
|Financing
|$896
|$721
|$534
|$334
|$120
|$2,604
|Depreciation
|$4,659
|$1,553
|$1,366
|$1,211
|$1,086
|$9,875
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,628
|$6,611
|$5,991
|$5,700
|$7,378
|$37,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Elantra Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$3,999
|Maintenance
|$1,203
|$849
|$558
|$462
|$1,690
|$4,762
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$645
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$809
|Financing
|$618
|$497
|$368
|$230
|$83
|$1,796
|Depreciation
|$3,213
|$1,071
|$942
|$835
|$749
|$6,810
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,019
|$4,559
|$4,132
|$3,931
|$5,088
|$25,729
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Elantra
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Hyundai Elantra in Virginia is:not available
