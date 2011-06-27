  1. Home
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Elantra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.4/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Technology Packageyes
Option Package 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
172 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Mud Guardsyes
Body Kityes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Measurements
Front track61.1 in.
Length178.3 in.
Curb weight2701 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume110.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Bronze
  • Shimmering White
  • Radiant Silver
  • Indigo Night
  • Sparkling Ruby
  • Blue Sky Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Harbor Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
