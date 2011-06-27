Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Owned 4.5 years
I purchased my blue 2003 Elantra GT hatchback with 65,000 miles, and it now has 135,000 miles. The leather seats and sunroof give you amenities not seen in cheaper vehicles like this one. Hyundai parts are easy to find, and repairs are cheap. I bought this car just before I went to college to use while in school. I replaced the audio unit with an updated one, so I could play pandora and hook in my maps. It comfortably seats 4, but fits 5 people. The size of the trunk is nice and not typically seen in hatchbacks. I've replaced a section of the exhaust pipe for $200, valve cover gasket $25, brake caliper assembly $110. I can foresee that I will have to replace the timing belt and struts soon.
disheartened
The car was taken back to the dealership within 24 hours for problems. Currently on 4th set of tires within 3 years. Emergency brake locks in cold weather and wears down tires (been towed several times). Maker doesn't take blame, rather passes the buck. Solutions are not guaranteed that problems are fixed, yet my wallet takes the brunt. Dealerships report that my problem is not a warranty issue. Frustrated!
Elantra GT Hatchback-2003
I have no complaints about my car at all! I bought it about 6 years ago, with 22,000. miles on it, and still love it! It's sporty, built well, and reliable. She now has 103,000. and hopefully will go a lot longer. There have been some repairs in the past couple of years (clutch, brake calipers, valve cover gasket), but all I consider routine maint. (and cheaper than car payments). Did I mention, it's a cute little car?? It is! Mine still looks new, and I'd buy it again.
ok for the money
Daily driver, the first year the car seemed pretty solid. After that you started hearing more noise. Too much maintance for such a small car. If you don't follow the schedule it will void the so called 100,000 mile warranty!
Big bang for the buck
I wanted a hatchback and narrowed it down to a PT Cruiser,Elantra GT and the Protege PR5. They are all good choices but the Elantra GT had the european styling( resembles a Saab) and came loaded for just $15 K delivered ,tax tags etc. . My wife doesn't like the tight european suspension....but I love how it handles. Once you get over that it is a Hyundai, you will really like the car. I keep my cars for a long time, so the poor trade-in doesn't bother me. Relaibility is what I want and I have a 10 years of warentee.
