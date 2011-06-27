Used 1999 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Good Deal and Great Reliability
I purchase my car with 100 K miles on it. Now it has 215 K on it and it is still going strong. I am looking for another vehicle right now and possibly going to purchase another Hyundai. It has been super reliable and has only needed general maintainence.
My Little Hootie Hyundai
I got my 1999 Hyundai Elantra with 52,000 miles (and some change) on it and I have NEVER had a problem with it. I got it almost 2 years ago and I plan on running it until it won't run anymore! It has fantastic handling in the snow (front wheel drive) and great gas mileage. It was a great graduation gift from my grandmother and I recommend it for anyone. It's such a reliable car and I'm so glad that it was (and still is) my first car!
Faster than you think!
I purchased this car because it had the most bang for the buck. It has 140 horse power stock and now after a few modifications my car will give a $19k Honda SI, a run for the money. I have 120,000 miles on my car and it still running strong. I never had any problems with the car.
Sorry to see it go...
This vehicle has been in our family since the beginning; I got it as a gift with 130,000 miles on it. Unbelievably reliable car; average in comfort...this is not the car for long road trips (your back WILL hurt!) Suspension was average, but you don't buy this car for style and "fun factor" - it's an inexpensive, reliable about town automobile. Timing belt broke like clockwork every 80,000 miles. It was still running strong this week when I sold it for $1,100 and 191,849 miles on it. Gas mileage was exceptional at 28/35. Didn't want to sell but couldn't keep showing up at client meetings with a rusty car. I was so impressed with this car that I replaced it with a 2008 Hyundai Elantra.
Bad Investment
I bought this car used and had nothing but problems with it from the start. It had 62K on it, and about every 3 months something would be going wrong with it. From hub bearings, to cv joints, cheap brakes & electrical problems, this car was a hassle to own. I did all the standard maintenence, fluid/filter changes, belts etc. It still ran terrible. Then at 90k the transmission started to give out, and I finally traded it in with 115k on it. Very sad that a car I kept so well maintained couldn't even make it to 100k before breaking down. There's a reason they sell you the 100k warranty, with cheap cars like this you will definitely need it. What do you expect for under $10,000?
