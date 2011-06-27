  1. Home
Used 1999 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good Deal and Great Reliability

Anonymous, 12/06/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I purchase my car with 100 K miles on it. Now it has 215 K on it and it is still going strong. I am looking for another vehicle right now and possibly going to purchase another Hyundai. It has been super reliable and has only needed general maintainence.

My Little Hootie Hyundai

Luna Reneé, 10/11/2015
GL 4dr Sedan
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I got my 1999 Hyundai Elantra with 52,000 miles (and some change) on it and I have NEVER had a problem with it. I got it almost 2 years ago and I plan on running it until it won't run anymore! It has fantastic handling in the snow (front wheel drive) and great gas mileage. It was a great graduation gift from my grandmother and I recommend it for anyone. It's such a reliable car and I'm so glad that it was (and still is) my first car!

Faster than you think!

Randal , 04/16/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car because it had the most bang for the buck. It has 140 horse power stock and now after a few modifications my car will give a $19k Honda SI, a run for the money. I have 120,000 miles on my car and it still running strong. I never had any problems with the car.

Sorry to see it go...

S Bianchi, 06/21/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has been in our family since the beginning; I got it as a gift with 130,000 miles on it. Unbelievably reliable car; average in comfort...this is not the car for long road trips (your back WILL hurt!) Suspension was average, but you don't buy this car for style and "fun factor" - it's an inexpensive, reliable about town automobile. Timing belt broke like clockwork every 80,000 miles. It was still running strong this week when I sold it for $1,100 and 191,849 miles on it. Gas mileage was exceptional at 28/35. Didn't want to sell but couldn't keep showing up at client meetings with a rusty car. I was so impressed with this car that I replaced it with a 2008 Hyundai Elantra.

Bad Investment

brian rawson, 02/27/2008
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used and had nothing but problems with it from the start. It had 62K on it, and about every 3 months something would be going wrong with it. From hub bearings, to cv joints, cheap brakes & electrical problems, this car was a hassle to own. I did all the standard maintenence, fluid/filter changes, belts etc. It still ran terrible. Then at 90k the transmission started to give out, and I finally traded it in with 115k on it. Very sad that a car I kept so well maintained couldn't even make it to 100k before breaking down. There's a reason they sell you the 100k warranty, with cheap cars like this you will definitely need it. What do you expect for under $10,000?

See all Elantras for sale

