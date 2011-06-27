Used 1999 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Good Deal and Great Reliability Anonymous , 12/06/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchase my car with 100 K miles on it. Now it has 215 K on it and it is still going strong. I am looking for another vehicle right now and possibly going to purchase another Hyundai. It has been super reliable and has only needed general maintainence. Report Abuse

My Little Hootie Hyundai Luna Reneé , 10/11/2015 GL 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got my 1999 Hyundai Elantra with 52,000 miles (and some change) on it and I have NEVER had a problem with it. I got it almost 2 years ago and I plan on running it until it won't run anymore! It has fantastic handling in the snow (front wheel drive) and great gas mileage. It was a great graduation gift from my grandmother and I recommend it for anyone. It's such a reliable car and I'm so glad that it was (and still is) my first car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Faster than you think! Randal , 04/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased this car because it had the most bang for the buck. It has 140 horse power stock and now after a few modifications my car will give a $19k Honda SI, a run for the money. I have 120,000 miles on my car and it still running strong. I never had any problems with the car.

Sorry to see it go... S Bianchi , 06/21/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This vehicle has been in our family since the beginning; I got it as a gift with 130,000 miles on it. Unbelievably reliable car; average in comfort...this is not the car for long road trips (your back WILL hurt!) Suspension was average, but you don't buy this car for style and "fun factor" - it's an inexpensive, reliable about town automobile. Timing belt broke like clockwork every 80,000 miles. It was still running strong this week when I sold it for $1,100 and 191,849 miles on it. Gas mileage was exceptional at 28/35. Didn't want to sell but couldn't keep showing up at client meetings with a rusty car. I was so impressed with this car that I replaced it with a 2008 Hyundai Elantra.