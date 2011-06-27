Used 1996 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Stupid emissions! warriorpoet78 , 07/19/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Elantra 4 door with 86 K bought it used, have had nothing but problems ever since. Ther pathetic engine is clean but makes it hard to accelerate at a stop sign. And those wonderful emissions controls that make the engine run like a deisel and not to mention the awesome(note sarcasm) blinking check engine light. Interior nice, though, reliable transportation, gas mileage lower that what specs say, 20-25 city, 25 highway max! Report Abuse

Great Little Car Bcar03 , 09/19/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was my third Hyundai. Great little car for the money. I now have 120,000 trouble free miles on it. I hate to say it, but its time for a new one. I am going to purchase a 2002 Hyundai Elantra.

My Hundai mikewomack , 09/21/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Reliable small car. This is my third Hyundai and the best overall. I had a problem with the transmission early on but Hyundai evantually replaced it and it has been humming along ever since. Other than normal wear and tear I haven't had many problems, and I am one who doesn't believe in expensive 25, 50 etc. services. As someone said recently...Hyundai's can no longer be criticized as cheap cars.

Fun piece of junk umm_bacon , 01/08/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I got this car used from a family friend, and have had a love hate relationship with it ever since. The car is very fun to drive, it being a 5 speed manual, but everything on it except the engine is crap. Literally every creature comfort has broken on this car: the sun roof, power windows, interior door handles x2, head liner, plastic molding, weather stripping, etc. Aside from the numerous problems with the unessentials (everything but the engine) I have loved every minute of owning this car. I would recomend one for a high school students first car.