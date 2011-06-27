  1. Home
Used 1996 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(22%)4(56%)3(22%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
9 reviews
Stupid emissions!

warriorpoet78, 07/19/2002
Elantra 4 door with 86 K bought it used, have had nothing but problems ever since. Ther pathetic engine is clean but makes it hard to accelerate at a stop sign. And those wonderful emissions controls that make the engine run like a deisel and not to mention the awesome(note sarcasm) blinking check engine light. Interior nice, though, reliable transportation, gas mileage lower that what specs say, 20-25 city, 25 highway max!

Great Little Car

Bcar03, 09/19/2002
This was my third Hyundai. Great little car for the money. I now have 120,000 trouble free miles on it. I hate to say it, but its time for a new one. I am going to purchase a 2002 Hyundai Elantra.

My Hundai

mikewomack, 09/21/2002
Reliable small car. This is my third Hyundai and the best overall. I had a problem with the transmission early on but Hyundai evantually replaced it and it has been humming along ever since. Other than normal wear and tear I haven't had many problems, and I am one who doesn't believe in expensive 25, 50 etc. services. As someone said recently...Hyundai's can no longer be criticized as cheap cars.

Fun piece of junk

umm_bacon, 01/08/2003
I got this car used from a family friend, and have had a love hate relationship with it ever since. The car is very fun to drive, it being a 5 speed manual, but everything on it except the engine is crap. Literally every creature comfort has broken on this car: the sun roof, power windows, interior door handles x2, head liner, plastic molding, weather stripping, etc. Aside from the numerous problems with the unessentials (everything but the engine) I have loved every minute of owning this car. I would recomend one for a high school students first car.

Nice little car

Alex1, 08/29/2003
Bought it used, had it for almost 3 years, about 80k now. Pretty happy so far. Relatively fun to drive, stable on the highway, fast, roomy. Mostly Minor problems and maintanance, but parts for Huyndai are pretty expensive. Overrall, a very nice car, but not as cheap to maintain as the price may suggest.

