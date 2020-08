Used 1996 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - 5 SPEED MANUAL - ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION RUN REALLY WELL! - TIMING BELT AND WATER PUMP HAVE BEEN DONE BEFORE - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - POWER WINDOWS - A SIMPLE BASIC SEDAN THAT RUNS WELL! - WITH THE 5 SPEED MANUAL, THIS SHOULD BE A REALLY RELIABLE BASIC TRANSPORT TYPE OF CAR! - OUTSIDE PAINT IS IN POOR CONDITION, INSIDE IS RATHER WELL KEPT - THESE ARE REALLY GOOD CARS FOR THE MONEY! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHDN45D31U167724

Stock: DF03022541H

Certified Pre-Owned: No