Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

very good car for its price piotr borycki , 04/18/2002 great car for it's price. it has lots of errors in design - however they affect only esthetics. the only mechanical feature is really bad is suspension. you feel avere turn and curve. but if you don't treat it as a sport car it's still accetable - just driving it is less comfortable and threathen passenger. engine is very good - for this light vehicle 124hp is completely enough to give you satisfactory acceleration even at 80- 90mph - which makes passing pretty safe operation

reliable! amychen , 05/05/2002 Best car I've ever owned--never needed any repairs beyond what is expected. I drove it about 1000 miles a week for more than two years, with no problems.

A damn good little car! Scottimus , 10/01/2002 This was one of the BEST cars I have ever owned! It was VERY reliable and a VERY quick little car. I drove this thing hard and it never quit. If I ever was in the market for another small car, I would definitely look into buying another one of these.

I love it! kristinkm , 12/04/2002 My friends had me talked into the Accent, I drove it, I hated it. They had the Elantra on the lot, I gave it a spin, and I loved it! I was looking for a manual transmission 4 door sedan, and this one had it all. It's been a good, reliable car, and really good mileage for its time (I've never gotten less than 25mpg, even with city and stop-and-go freeway driving with air conditioning). I'll be going up a class on my next car (next <2yrs), but I have NO regrets on my Elantra.