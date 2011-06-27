Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews
very good car for its price
great car for it's price. it has lots of errors in design - however they affect only esthetics. the only mechanical feature is really bad is suspension. you feel avere turn and curve. but if you don't treat it as a sport car it's still accetable - just driving it is less comfortable and threathen passenger. engine is very good - for this light vehicle 124hp is completely enough to give you satisfactory acceleration even at 80- 90mph - which makes passing pretty safe operation
reliable!
Best car I've ever owned--never needed any repairs beyond what is expected. I drove it about 1000 miles a week for more than two years, with no problems.
A damn good little car!
This was one of the BEST cars I have ever owned! It was VERY reliable and a VERY quick little car. I drove this thing hard and it never quit. If I ever was in the market for another small car, I would definitely look into buying another one of these.
I love it!
My friends had me talked into the Accent, I drove it, I hated it. They had the Elantra on the lot, I gave it a spin, and I loved it! I was looking for a manual transmission 4 door sedan, and this one had it all. It's been a good, reliable car, and really good mileage for its time (I've never gotten less than 25mpg, even with city and stop-and-go freeway driving with air conditioning). I'll be going up a class on my next car (next <2yrs), but I have NO regrets on my Elantra.
none
body and suspension very solid. this vehicle had 76000 miles when purchased, not even broken-in. great little car. only problem was that it had no a/c.
Sponsored cars related to the Elantra
Related Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner