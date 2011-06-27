2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great value/performance ratio.
The Elantra GT N Line in a 6 speed is a blast to drive. It handles great and looks great but a touch understated, which is great if you’re trying to have fun but fly under the radar almost literally. It’s fast enough when you push it and sticks to the road like glue. Well done Hyundai. Now bring the full N to America.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Winner, winner!
Drove every car is this category and ultimatly picked the N-Line. Great value and performance for the money. Fun to drive, amazingly easy to use tech, quick and 32-33 real world MPG. GTI seats were a "No go" because I am a big guy and these N Line seats are perfect.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great little car
This car has a personality. I bought one with the tech and style package, and the features meets every expectation. It is fun to drive. Acceleration is a bit slow but maybe it's expected for a 4 cyl. I'm used to a 6 cyl car. The cabin feels big, and trunk has a good size storage space. Easy to get in and out. Fuel economy could be better.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2019 Elantra GT mini wagon
Base engine plenty powerful, suspension a little stiff first 1000 miles. Engine noise is a plus and heard at high rpm's mainly. No silly safety features to make driving experience dull. I enjoy the shiftronic transmission in certain situations, like uphill when you can blow doors off a silly $40k SUV.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Poor Ride Ruins an otherwise decent hatchback
At higher speeds everytime the car drove over anything othan a perfectly flat part of the roadway, the car suspension would absorb the bump with a floating almost swaying mregotion. This is a deal breaker as it would probably get me car sick if I had to drive this everyday. Hopefully, the N-line version with the better sport suspension will fix this poorly designed suspension. Update: This really should be a separate review but Edmunds does not allow it eventhough this is a different vehicle. I drove a 2019 Elantra Gt N line with the Tech package and it was much better than the base model as it had the 1.6 turbo with the dual clutch transmission, a multilink rear suspension (other suspension tweaks to give it a much better ride and handling). I almost bought the car but for the fact that Hyundai for reasons unknown, foolishly omitted the blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert! This is a baffling as it is available in the much cheaper base models and this N line is the most expensive trim level (it this price point I would expect these safety aids to be included).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Elantra GT
Related 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020