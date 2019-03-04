2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback
Which Elantra GT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Cabin is stylish and comes packed with features
- Offers plenty of cargo space
- Well-tuned steering and controlled handling make it fun to drive
- Base model's lackluster fuel economy
- Back seat has less room than many rivals
- Disappointing acceleration and groaning base engine
- New N Line trim replaces GT Sport trim
- Sunroof and leather seating added to optional Style package
- Entry-level Elantra GT carries over with no changes
- Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Fresh off a thorough redesign last year, the Hyundai Elantra GT enters 2019 with a new trim level or, rather, a new name for an old trim level. In addition to a base trim, the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT now offers the N Line model. It's essentially a rebranding of last year's Sport trim, but it's significant for being the first model to bear the new distinction, which will find its way to other models including the Veloster coupe.
In the case of the Elantra GT, no change is good. While it shares many mechanical components with the Elantra sedan, the GT is effectively the European-market Elantra and features exterior styling and interior design that's different not only from the sedan but also from the rest of Hyundai's lineup. It's a good look, less conservative than the sedan, but the GT still retains the brand's intuitive and user-friendly controls.
The Elantra GT is a smart pick for drivers seeking the space and cargo benefits of a hatchback with the value and fuel economy of a small sedan. While the GT doesn't match its sedan counterpart for fuel economy, the base version offers more power. The new N Line trim packs even more power and, unexpectedly, slightly better fuel economy than the base trim. Respectable fuel economy, sharp handling and impressive utility make the Elantra GT N Line the more desirable and competitive choice.
Buyers looking for a hatchback have several options, ranging from the redesigned-for-2019 Mazda 3 to the classic and charming Mini Cooper. The Elantra GT earns a spot among those rivals with its mix of space, performance and style.
Hyundai Elantra GT models
The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT hatchback is available in base and N Line trim levels. The base GT comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 horsepower, 150 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The N Line upgrades to a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (201 hp, 195 lb-ft) and either the manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Standard features on the base Elantra GT include 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, automatic headlights, LED running lights, heated side mirrors, height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port and satellite radio.
The base trim's optional Style package is worth the extra cost. It includes a panoramic sunroof, proximity key with push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, and a sliding armrest. The package also offers desirable safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and side-mirror turn signals.
The N Line comes with several features from the Style package, plus the more powerful engine, larger brakes, 18-inch wheels, performance tires, a more sophisticated sport-tuned suspension, LED headlights, an electronic parking brake, sport-oriented seats and upgraded gauges.
The N Line can also be equipped with several desirable options, all bundled into the DCT Tech package. It includes the rest of the Style package's features and adds a navigation system, Blue Link telematics services, ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, wireless device charging and a premium seven-speaker Infinity sound system. Additional driver aids include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and a drowsy driver warning system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- value
- spaciousness
- maintenance & parts
- appearance
- transmission
- doors
- engine
- safety
- acceleration
- road noise
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Elantra GT N Line in a 6 speed is a blast to drive. It handles great and looks great but a touch understated, which is great if you’re trying to have fun but fly under the radar almost literally. It’s fast enough when you push it and sticks to the road like glue. Well done Hyundai. Now bring the full N to America.
Drove every car is this category and ultimatly picked the N-Line. Great value and performance for the money. Fun to drive, amazingly easy to use tech, quick and 32-33 real world MPG. GTI seats were a "No go" because I am a big guy and these N Line seats are perfect.
This car has a personality. I bought one with the tech and style package, and the features meets every expectation. It is fun to drive. Acceleration is a bit slow but maybe it's expected for a 4 cyl. I'm used to a 6 cyl car. The cabin feels big, and trunk has a good size storage space. Easy to get in and out. Fuel economy could be better.
Base engine plenty powerful, suspension a little stiff first 1000 miles. Engine noise is a plus and heard at high rpm's mainly. No silly safety features to make driving experience dull. I enjoy the shiftronic transmission in certain situations, like uphill when you can blow doors off a silly $40k SUV.
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$20,450
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 6200 rpm
|N Line 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$24,400
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6000 rpm
|N Line 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$23,300
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Elantra GT safety features:
- Lane Change Assist
- Uses the available blind-spot warning system to gauge the closing speed of faster-moving vehicles and warns the driver accordingly.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Detects an imminent collision with a vehicle or pedestrian and warns the driver. Can trigger automatic braking if needed.
- Driver Attention Alert
- Detects when a driver is not paying attention or has become drowsy. Will trigger an audible and visual warning.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|4 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Elantra GT vs. the competition
Hyundai Elantra GT vs. Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 hatchback is redesigned for 2019 and with it comes an upgraded interior that feels like the top of the class, even in its base trim. There's a new, larger touchscreen (8.8 inches), a reconfigured instrument panel, and premium soft-touch materials all around. Long considered the "driver's car" among compact sedans and hatchbacks, the 3 maintains its reputation as a sharp-handling tool, meant for both work and pleasure. The Elantra GT isn't quite as hypercharged as the Mazda. It makes a good effort and certainly has some sporty qualities, but the Mazda remains peerless in its overall performance ability. It's not the fastest, but it might be the most fun.
Hyundai Elantra GT vs. Honda Fit
The Honda Fit enjoys well-deserved kudos for its innovative seating arrangements (you can fold, flip and configure the rear and front seats in multiple clever ways), impressive fuel economy and standard driver safety aids. But the Fit's focus is versatility, not performance. And while the Elantra isn't necessarily a performance hatchback, its available turbocharged engine and upgraded suspension design give it ability on twisting roads to match its practical utility. The Fit is a great choice for those often carrying all manner of lifestyle gear, and the GT is a good pick for when your lifestyle could use a dash of thrill.
Hyundai Elantra GT vs. Volkswagen Golf
The Golf arguably launched the sporty hatchback segment several decades ago, and the performance spinoffs — namely the GTI and the Golf R — have each increased the Golf's standing as the benchmark to which all hatchbacks aspire. Today's Golf is no less potent, with a torque-rich turbocharged four-cylinder, but the Hyundai matches or outclasses it in several ways. The Elantra GT's optional turbo-four makes more horsepower and torque than the Golf, and its interior is nicer, too. The Volkswagen may have European cachet on its side, but the Hyundai has been a quick study.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Elantra GT a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT:
- New N Line trim replaces GT Sport trim
- Sunroof and leather seating added to optional Style package
- Entry-level Elantra GT carries over with no changes
- Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017
Is the Hyundai Elantra GT reliable?
Is the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT?
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,450.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,450
- N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $24,400
- N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,300
What are the different models of Hyundai Elantra GT?
More about the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback Overview
The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback is offered in the following styles: 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Elantra GT Hatchback 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Elantra GT Hatchback.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Elantra GT Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, N Line, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback?
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,485. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $1,667 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,667 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,818.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 6.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,650. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,623 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,623 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,027.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 7.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
