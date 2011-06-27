  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra GT
  4. Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT
  5. Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Elantra GT
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Elantra GTS for sale
List Price Range
$9,900 - $19,000
Used Elantra GT for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

little red corvet (not really)

judith stockli, 09/25/2017
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
4 of 10 people found this review helpful

so far I really like it, I just bought it so I can't really say a whole let yet! Aug 2018 I have now had my car for a year and it is still driving great. I haven't had any problems at all.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Elantra GTS for sale

Related Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles