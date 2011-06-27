Used 2009 Hyundai Azera Sedan Consumer Reviews
110,000 reasons to like my Azera (Updated 10/5/17)
The '09 Azera has been a great car. The car itself is a sleeper in value and performance. You get a luxury car, lots of extras, great materials at a reasonable price. I really like it and will continue to keep it. The only drawback I have is that the nav system changed from one manufacturer to another and Hyundai didn't contract to have the updates available. Therefore the maps haven't been supported in the last half dozen years or so. I'm sure the newer models are updatable but mine isn't. Upkeep has been routine, nothing out of the ordinary. However, tomorrow it goes in to have knock sensors replaced. The check engine light came on and the remedy is $600 for the dealer to replace the sensors (buried deep in the engine). I'm not happy about it but after all these years, I'll keep it maintained. I sure won't be trading it in any time soon. I would buy another '09 Azera that has been well maintained without hesitation. BTW, I bought it "new" in 2010. The '09 and '10 are identical and the dealer was anxious to get the older inventory off the lot. Update 10/5/2017 - It's still going strong. Now being driven by my son-in-law. The only repair was a driver door handle. Took 10-15 min to replace. I purchased a 2017 Azera Limited. It has all the bells and whistles but to be honest, I still like the handling and performance of the '09. Having the '09 with the '17 technology would be the best of both worlds. I haven't changed and would buy a well maintained '09 Azera in a heartbeat. Update 10/5/2018 - I'm watching my son-in-law wash the car. He an my daughter are having a get-away weekend in St Augustine. I'm guessing that mileage is well over 150K by now and the car is still beautiful. There have been no mechanical issues. My 2017 Azera has 20K but the '09 is still my favorite.
I LOVE IT - LOVE IT - LOVE IT!
This car is amazing! I have a 1999 tiburon - which I love. That was the best car I have ever had - so I knew I wanted another Hyundai. I was looking at the sonata - then I spotted Azzy. There was no going back! The price - for all the features was terrific. I did look at the Genesis - just for fun - but to tell the Truth - I still preferred the azera. I have had no problem with the suspension. Best of all-this is a car that "fits" me. The controls for the seats - with a memory is amazing - and the pedals move too! I don't have to try to get my seat perfect time and time again after "he" drives it. "He" insists he loves his ugly Chevy truck - but he jumps in my car every chance he gets!
Few Faults With This One
I've had the car 5 months, put over 5,000 miles on it, and have found two faults. Sunlight falls on the navigation/audio screen with near blinding effect, and substantial road noise occurs at interstate speeds. That's it. I enjoy driving the car so much that I usually regret reaching my destination. Initially the ride was hard but the cause was simply over inflated tires. Unexpectedly at 5K miles I have had a significant uptick in mileage and now get well over EPA average. I am so "sold" on Hyundai now that I expect to move up to the very quiet Genesis with my next purchase.
Best car I've ever owned!
I spend a lot of time driving since I commute 4 hrs per day. Thus, I have already put 29K miles on this car in only 11 mos. I am 59 and have owned/driven a lot of cars, including some very expensive ones (both foreign & domestic). And this car is, without a doubt, "the best" car I have ever owned. Hyundai is producing some great products at a reasonable price. The closest equivalent car would be a Toyota Avalon; but the Azera rides better, is more powerful, quieter, and more responsive in handling. Yet the price of an Azera is thousands less than an Avalon. Great workmanship & reliability: like I said, I have put 29K miles on this car already without any mechanical problems. Great car!
All I hoped for, almost
It is possible to find faults with this car. At interstate speeds road and wind noise are substantial. Sun light falls on the audio/navi screen making it almost unreadable. Otherwise the car is a pure delight to drive. I normally regret reaching my destination. The car is attractive, comfortable, powerful, and has many amenities. Cabin and trunk are spacious also. Just what I wanted excepting the two features mentioned above.
