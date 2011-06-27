  1. Home
Used 2017 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great engine and transmission--well built!

Tom, 11/04/2017
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

The 1.6 engine and 6 speed auto makes this car a great value! It is solid and gets you from point A to B easily! The seats are comfortable and supportive. The stereo really sounds decent for a small car. The warranty is the best and can be expanded to a 10 year 120,000 bumper to bumper! You won't find that with any other small car! 13,000 miles and still no issues! Great little car!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Best Little Car Ever

Sandy Johnson, 01/23/2018
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

This is the second Hyundai Accent I have purchased. I have found this model to be reliable and truly TROUBLE FREE. I had no issues with my previous car and went ahead and have this one and I love it too! It is easy to drive and handles really well. I feel safe and in control when driving this car and that is important to me. I have owned both a Hyundai Sonata and now two Accents and I would recommend either model to anyone. They are wonderful cars and really deserve more than 5 stars in my estimation.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Trustworthy car from a great company

JOHN, 09/28/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have been buying Hyundai since 2003. I have never switched company's. What convinced me in buying a Hyundai a read Consumer Reports a long time ago about Hyundai cars. I read that BMW engineers came to Hyundai engineers to ask them for help in building BMW race car engines. Now, if that fact alone doesn't sell u on Hyundai I don't know wht other facts u need. Over my many years as a owner of a Hyundai, I would buy nothing else. I just purchased a 2017 Hyundai Accent with 10 miles on it right out of the showroom. The car is running like a dream, no problems , no issues. Built exceptionally well inside and out. I would recommend Hyundai to anyone today. The only thing I do is change the oil every 4000 miles or sometimes less. A dream car for me, with a dream pricetag to it, for all u get.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Nimble with excellent handling and visibility

Shawn, 01/16/2019
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Easy to drive in the city, and stable on the highways at 70+. My average mpg was around 30, and 0-60 was adequate.I think it has the most value as a commuter car, that can handle an occasional highway trip safely. The Accent is safe on the highway. I've rented another subcompact, which was comparable in size, not a Ford, that shook at 70, and felt like it would get blown off the road by trucks. Not the Accent. Good job Hyundai.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Just what I wanted!

Shari, 04/03/2018
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
6 of 9 people found this review helpful

Purchased this car because I drive approximately 60 miles a day and needed something good on gas, comfortable and easy to drive. This little car was perfect. Although it had 5300 miles when purchased, I have added approximately 1400 since March 2018. The back seat can be a bit cramped if there are really tall people in the front seat. On the highway, the car has a smooth ride and is able to accelerate quickly when needed. The gas mileage is running about where I expected it to be, when using Ecoboost, which is around 34-35 MPG for combined highway and inter city driving. Not using the Ecoboost, for greater performance, the mileage still runs about 32-35 MPG. I have only had the vehicle for a month, but it seems as if it will be a great quality vehicle with acceptable maintenance costs. Warranty and extended warranty purchased through dealership should cover a majority of any problems that may arise between now and the time the loan is paid off. If you are in the market for a sporty looking, economical and comfortable small vehicle, consider the Hyundai Accent.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
