Used 2011 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great little car
I bought this car in part to tow behind my motor home. The SE package is the trim to have. The car has all of the options that one would want in a subcompact. The blue lit dashboard is easy on the eyes at night, and the sport shifter makes for slick easy shifts. The top shelf stock stereo works great. Seating position is excellent, and power is on par with cars in this size and class. So far, I've been able to beat EPA highway figures, and the engine is not broken in yet. On that note, my primary gripe is the too short 5th gear. Revs need to be lower in 5th on the highway, as anything over 60 MPH sends the tach over 3,000 RPM.
A fun return to the basics.
Car is basically the same as a 2000 Honda civic hatchback, plus brand new. I got no air cond because I rarely use it, and I prefer the engine is freed up to get better mileage and have better acceleration because of no extra pulley stressing the engine. I also prefer to buy my own stereo. Why would I want to waste money throwing the stock stereo in the garbage? The car drives nice. The cost makes it extremely fun to drive. You don't worry about gas much, and you don't even worry about somebody stealing your car. 95% of new cars are overloaded with crap that isn't needed. An aftermarket stereo is all you need. Car is basically the new CRX people have wanted but Honda didn't make.
2011 hyundai accent SE 4 speed automatic
I have a 2011 Hyundai accent SE 4 speed automatic with 61,000 KM, i love the car i like that it has a sunroof fog lights, 16 inch alloy wheels. The car is comfortable and good on gas , it is sporty and handles very nicely, i love the car, but their are a few things i am dissapointed in. I have had some suspension problems i have had to replace 2 struts in the back and now a sway bar link kit in the front is clunking, it is all covered under warranty so its not a big deal, i also don' like how the plastics on the interior of the car scratch so easily. But other then that i love the car it has never let me down its fun to drive and stylish. i recommend this car to buyers.
