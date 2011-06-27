Used 2005 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Tiny, but mighty!

Samuel, 07/30/2015
GT 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

It's not the fastest, or most impressive car. But it's fun to drive and the mileage is amazing!

This car just keeps going

chehalispete, 01/01/2013
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

I bought this car out of desperation when my old car died. I was looking for anything when I went to a dealer who pushed it on me more or less. I felt I paid a little too much but whatever. I bought it 6 1/2 years ago with 13,000 miles on it. Today I'm at 200,000 and the only problem I have had is the timing chain went out (my fault since I should have changed it). It is hands down THE MOST reliable car I have ever owned. I'm always looking at other cars, but I know I will keep driving this thing just to see how long it will last. It reinforces my theory that cars you love will screw you over, but cars you don't car about will serve you well for years.

I so love my little car!

jannes, 07/16/2012
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought my car used in 2007 w/ 25K miles on it after owning an Excel, it's older sister. There was one major issue it had immediately after purchase (speed sensors went out - totally covered by warranty). Heard it's good to change timing belt before 100K so had a full $500 tune-up done then and have never had an issue in the now 5 years I've had it & only done routine oil changes otherwise. I have maintained 35 mpg consistently in town and 40 mpg highway. Plush? Frills? Sporty power? No - but if you're ok with feeling the road under you and enjoy great gas mileage & the joys of a hatchback, an Accent rules! Con: poor visiblity out the back window due to its 'bubble butt' as I call it.

Awesome car. Great mpg AND fun to drive!

sumeetd, 06/08/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I'm 17 and this was my first car. Being a teen, I don't make a lot of money, but thats ok since this baby gets great mpg. On average I get about 33 mpg. Plus the car itself is really fun to drive. The car is extremely nimble. With my aggressive driving habits, I find myself weaving through highway traffic with ease.

3 yrs: zero repair -- $300 maintenance

WIprofessional, 09/01/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I commute 45 miles each way for work on country roads. This car has been comfortable and fun to drive for the first 3 years. Gets 40 mpg at ~50 mph ave speed w/o using air conditioning. 36 mpg highway w/o air; 34 mpg highway with air. Hauls canoe well. Plenty of power without heavy load: feels sluggish with 5 passengers and luggage. Also sluggish on big hills even with only 1 passenger. Like every Hyundai I've owned (3) very reliable and no repair costs.

