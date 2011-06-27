Used 2003 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Good and Cheap
I bought my Hyundai Accent because of the Great price and fuel mileage and I have been so happy with it.My only complaint is a little more room.The car comes loaded,I couldn't beleave the extras that came with it for the price.Plus the car not only gets great fuelmileage but my boyfriend says its fun to drive and I agree.
GREAT VALUE
Great option for someone looking to get from point A to B with good reliability and mileage! Let's be honest, I have to rank this car average or below in interior/exterior design, fun to drive, performance. BUT, that is not why I bought it! Reliable, good mileage, not stunning features/performance/design, but it gets job done and very well for the price paid.
Darla is a champ!
I've had this car for the last 5 years and hand loved every day. I nicknamed her "Darla" after taking it out to Colorado for the second time. It did great on all of those mountain roads and even handled well in the snow. I really think that driving it is very comfortable and it was well worth the money. Mine came "loaded" with A/C, a CD player, and power windows, doors, and locks. I'm only looking to sell it now because my wife doesn't want to learn how to drive stick!
Good Car
For anyone who maybe skeptical about buying a Hyundai Accent, don't be. I have had this car a year now, very good car, excelent gas mileage and I absolutely love it. Plus to top it all off, I didn't spend 25,000 for a brand new car.
Very Reliable
I am a sales rep on the road doing 65K a year. I bought this car in the fall of 03, and started this job in the fall of 04. I have 280K on this car of which 260K's are from my when I started my new job. This car has been Amazing! I have not had one breakdown or false start. I do all the factory maintenance at the dealership where I bought it, all great people, great service. I still have the original brake pads on the rear wheels!! I bought the car W/O AC but when I got my job I had it installed, along with deep tint, and cruise control (need for the long drives!) I am going to put 400K on this car and then get another one!!! Well worth the money.
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 2003 Hyundai Accent Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner