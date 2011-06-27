Used 2002 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

Unreliable kurtish , 02/18/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought used, don't do that! 65K warranty used for transmission at 32K. Out of warranty transmission replaced at 82K. Owned 3 years with 6 breakdowns requiring towing. I have never had this much trouble with any other car. Rapid loss of value. Intermittent poor shifting even after dealer service. I can't recommend this car in any way. Report Abuse

Reliable, inexpensive Alton , 05/01/2016 GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful By far the most reliable, least expensive car to operate I have ever owned. Bought for $3200 7 yrs ago. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Hyundai! hyundai2002 , 02/20/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I honestly don't understand all these reviews. I guess their previous owners didn't take care of their little Hyundai because my car runs great and is in great shape. The transmission and engine runs great. I don't understand the comments on the handling. The brakes could be better, but they have no problem. People need to realize that Hyundai was still not a very large company when the 2000-2004 Accents came out. And the Accent was Hyundai's least expensive car. The interior scratches easily and the paint gets dings and scratches easily as well. But this was meant to be a realible INEXPENSIVE car for people that want a decent car and have money to put gas in it too. =]

GET THE TRANSMISSION SERVICED! Melony , 11/13/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 12K mi on it, ran great the first year. Then the little check engine lights, about 4 times into the shop for "sensors". Always had the oil changed at 3000k and air filter, but never the "recommended service", i.e. trans flushing at 30K mi. Never had done that with a car before until closer to 100K, and then just precautionary. Well...BUYER BEWARE...Yesterday at 54K miles, the car starting "revving" while changing gears (auto trans). Took to Hyundai dealer who immediately said it was internal transmission, but WOULD NOT be covered by warranty since it hadn't had "recommended service". WHAT TRANS GOES OUT AT 54K MILES? So much for the "best warranty". WHAT A JOKE!!!