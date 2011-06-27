Used 2002 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews
Unreliable
Bought used, don't do that! 65K warranty used for transmission at 32K. Out of warranty transmission replaced at 82K. Owned 3 years with 6 breakdowns requiring towing. I have never had this much trouble with any other car. Rapid loss of value. Intermittent poor shifting even after dealer service. I can't recommend this car in any way.
Reliable, inexpensive
By far the most reliable, least expensive car to operate I have ever owned. Bought for $3200 7 yrs ago.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Hyundai!
I honestly don't understand all these reviews. I guess their previous owners didn't take care of their little Hyundai because my car runs great and is in great shape. The transmission and engine runs great. I don't understand the comments on the handling. The brakes could be better, but they have no problem. People need to realize that Hyundai was still not a very large company when the 2000-2004 Accents came out. And the Accent was Hyundai's least expensive car. The interior scratches easily and the paint gets dings and scratches easily as well. But this was meant to be a realible INEXPENSIVE car for people that want a decent car and have money to put gas in it too. =]
GET THE TRANSMISSION SERVICED!
Bought this car with 12K mi on it, ran great the first year. Then the little check engine lights, about 4 times into the shop for "sensors". Always had the oil changed at 3000k and air filter, but never the "recommended service", i.e. trans flushing at 30K mi. Never had done that with a car before until closer to 100K, and then just precautionary. Well...BUYER BEWARE...Yesterday at 54K miles, the car starting "revving" while changing gears (auto trans). Took to Hyundai dealer who immediately said it was internal transmission, but WOULD NOT be covered by warranty since it hadn't had "recommended service". WHAT TRANS GOES OUT AT 54K MILES? So much for the "best warranty". WHAT A JOKE!!!
Hyundai warranty is a joke!!
At 69,000 miles, the transmission broke. They wouldn't pay for it, because, changing the fluid twice was not enough. Since I didn't also have it flushed, they won't pay for the repair! AAMCO repaired it for $2600 and assured me it had nothing to do with flushing. It was a part that went bad and he see it all the time because it's the kind of transmission they use. Also,I had the dealer check my brakes a couple of time and they said they're ok. Then a few months later tell me the whole cylinders were broke and they won't pay for it because it's neglect!! Hyundai does not honor their warranty! I'll never buy a Hyundai again!
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 2002 Hyundai Accent Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner