Used 2001 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews

utilitarian with character ben223 , 06/29/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is the second car I've owned and the first I've come to love. Bought it with 135,000 miles and still starts and runs great at 147,000 miles. Have only had to replace manual window regulator, and do routine maintenance. I love to drive this car! It gets great gas mileage, is very reliable, and with rear seats folded is capable of holding LOTS of stuff. I frequently go on camping and road trips and i'm easily able to fit all my gear in the back hatch (and often times a canoe on top too). I am 6'6" tall and 275lbs and I easily fit in the interior, and am also able to climb in and out of the rear seat when front is folded, a difficult task in my other friends coupes.

Catalytic Converter - Horrible Tony Burns , 03/17/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Overall my car was a fun and reliable car with very few issues. Last year I could not pass the emission test and the problems began. The check engine light would not go off and the codes said that the engine was under load even in low idle. The there was also a code for a new converter. On most vehicles the converter is under the car and may cost a couple hundred dollars. The converter on this vehicle is attached to the exhaust manifold and cost over a thousand dollars. I would have loved to keep the car but I was so upset with the outrageous price and location of the converter that I had to let it go. Good car, bad converter location!

Ol' reliable florencejeanne , 08/14/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been a generally great little car. It is not very peppy when you first take off, but it is great once it gets going. I get 33mpg in town and 36 mpg on the highway. Mileage with ethanol is lower. It is unbelievable how much this can carry with the rear seat folded down. This car was in an accident about 5 years ago. I t-boned a Ford LTD that ran the light. I hit their center support column and their car was a loss, not mine. The crumple zone did its job and nothing farther back than the battery was touched. I had no major injuries. The car went for years with only oil changes. In ten years, besides belts and hoses, I have only replaced the computer and the water pump.

Great cheap car beman , 04/15/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have now driven this car more than 35,000 miles and nothing has required a trip to the shop. My Neon had been in the shop 5 times by then. I bought this car for the warranty and have never regretted my decision. It has performed so flawlessly that I think my next trip to Hyundai will be to purchase my next Accent when this one uses up the warranty.