Used 2001 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
utilitarian with character
This is the second car I've owned and the first I've come to love. Bought it with 135,000 miles and still starts and runs great at 147,000 miles. Have only had to replace manual window regulator, and do routine maintenance. I love to drive this car! It gets great gas mileage, is very reliable, and with rear seats folded is capable of holding LOTS of stuff. I frequently go on camping and road trips and i'm easily able to fit all my gear in the back hatch (and often times a canoe on top too). I am 6'6" tall and 275lbs and I easily fit in the interior, and am also able to climb in and out of the rear seat when front is folded, a difficult task in my other friends coupes.
Catalytic Converter - Horrible
Overall my car was a fun and reliable car with very few issues. Last year I could not pass the emission test and the problems began. The check engine light would not go off and the codes said that the engine was under load even in low idle. The there was also a code for a new converter. On most vehicles the converter is under the car and may cost a couple hundred dollars. The converter on this vehicle is attached to the exhaust manifold and cost over a thousand dollars. I would have loved to keep the car but I was so upset with the outrageous price and location of the converter that I had to let it go. Good car, bad converter location!
Ol' reliable
This has been a generally great little car. It is not very peppy when you first take off, but it is great once it gets going. I get 33mpg in town and 36 mpg on the highway. Mileage with ethanol is lower. It is unbelievable how much this can carry with the rear seat folded down. This car was in an accident about 5 years ago. I t-boned a Ford LTD that ran the light. I hit their center support column and their car was a loss, not mine. The crumple zone did its job and nothing farther back than the battery was touched. I had no major injuries. The car went for years with only oil changes. In ten years, besides belts and hoses, I have only replaced the computer and the water pump.
Great cheap car
I have now driven this car more than 35,000 miles and nothing has required a trip to the shop. My Neon had been in the shop 5 times by then. I bought this car for the warranty and have never regretted my decision. It has performed so flawlessly that I think my next trip to Hyundai will be to purchase my next Accent when this one uses up the warranty.
cute & fun
I got a manual & have soo much fun driving it. I get good pick-up cause its a light car & passing is easy. Mine has a spoiler which makes it unique & stylish.
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 2001 Hyundai Accent Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner