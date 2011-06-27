  1. Home
Used 1995 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.5
8 reviews
Great little car

wahadooo, 02/27/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my car used as a emergency had to have a car as my old one died. I have been very happy since. It is great on mileage(38mpg). The timing belt broke while I was driving so since then I've had a new engine. I has 169,000 miles on it and it still hauls wood for my wood stove like a little pick up truck. The front has a few dents so when I nailed a deer with it I didn't really mind. I will definitely get another Hyundai when this one dies. But, I do need a truck too. either way, we will always have a Hyundai in our dooryard.

Great commuter!

Valorie, 02/26/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has been a great commuter car. great gas mileage, has some pep to it. Fun and dependable little car.

My second Hyundai.

Disco7, 05/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was my second Hyundai and im now on my third. I loved this car. I dont know why peeps bash Hyundai's, but i love them. I bought this car at 60000 miles and drove it till 130000 and sold it and bought another. Only thing that went bad was the tranny at 80000 miles due to previous owner negligence. Solid car.

Great Car

Jay Ayyappan, 07/30/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It's been fun driving my Hyundai Accent for the last 1 year. The only problem Ive had was with the Manual Windows, but otherwise it's a great car.

LOVE IT, WOULD BUY ANOTHER TOMORROW

geewiz26, 09/15/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great mileage. Had to replace the alternator around 130,000. Replaced clutch and transmission around 96,000, but mine had only 75,000 warranty so I paid, but it wasn't a lot of money. MY window was sticky too, the more time went on the harder it was to crank it up, then finally it dropped inthe door, but I took it to the local windshield/glass store and they put it back on the track for $25. Outside of that no other problems with car. Paid 9475 for it, and have put about $1000 in it. Not including tires/brakes. Have only had to put one set of brakes onthe car and I have 147000 miles onthe car.

