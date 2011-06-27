Used 1995 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great little car wahadooo , 02/27/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my car used as a emergency had to have a car as my old one died. I have been very happy since. It is great on mileage(38mpg). The timing belt broke while I was driving so since then I've had a new engine. I has 169,000 miles on it and it still hauls wood for my wood stove like a little pick up truck. The front has a few dents so when I nailed a deer with it I didn't really mind. I will definitely get another Hyundai when this one dies. But, I do need a truck too. either way, we will always have a Hyundai in our dooryard. Report Abuse

Great commuter! Valorie , 02/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has been a great commuter car. great gas mileage, has some pep to it. Fun and dependable little car. Report Abuse

My second Hyundai. Disco7 , 05/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was my second Hyundai and im now on my third. I loved this car. I dont know why peeps bash Hyundai's, but i love them. I bought this car at 60000 miles and drove it till 130000 and sold it and bought another. Only thing that went bad was the tranny at 80000 miles due to previous owner negligence. Solid car. Report Abuse

Great Car Jay Ayyappan , 07/30/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It's been fun driving my Hyundai Accent for the last 1 year. The only problem Ive had was with the Manual Windows, but otherwise it's a great car. Report Abuse