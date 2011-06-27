Used 2009 HUMMER H3T Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
You get what you pay for
The 09 H3T is as advertised. "The most versatile Hummer ever." The functional 5' bed, along with it's ability to haul 5 adults makes it quite a utilitarian rig. Pros: Exterior styling, level of optioning, quality of build, V8 power, 4X capability. Cons: A little tight in the interior (i.e. 2 large guys sit pretty near shoulder-to-shoulder; rear legroom is quite cramped), no lock on tailgate, gas mileage (i.e. The best I have obtained is 12 city; 14 hwy), weak auto shift b/t 3rd & 4th gear. All noted, as a truck/SUV guy, I can not think of a vehicle in this price range that compares. Given the mid price point, you get what you pay for...perhaps even a little more.
Nice Truck!
I traded in an 08 Silverado crew cab for the H3T. I opted for the 5-speed manual and adventure package. This truck is a true pleasure to drive. The five cylinder has plenty of grunt and is at it's best when mated to the manual transmission. This is not a race car by any means though! The interior is nice and the seats are top notch. The mileage so far has been good, 16.5 mpg with mixed city/highway driving. This is better than what i averaged with the Silverado. The H3T benefits from the longer wheelbase (better ride) and the full size rear doors. We also own an H3 which helped seal the deal to purchase an H3T. They are both unique vehicles that not everyone would appreciate.
built solid
recently bumped on side of truck by female driving a matrix. damage to matrix- front bumper completely pulled off of car. damage to hummer h3t- nothing that a little rubbing compound could'nt remove completely. i could'nt believe it. i wish i would have taken a picture of the other car.
H3T Amazing!
Traded in my ZR2 Jimmy for the H3T. Best decision I have ever made. This truck is amazing! Lots of room, handles great and with the 5 speed manual its super fun to drive. Build quality is great and I am getting much better gas mileage with the I5 then I used to get with the piggish 4.3 V6 in the Jimmy. Has enough power for my needs and off road or in snow this truck is a dream. To top it off having the pick up bed makes this truck so much more practical and useful. A+
Excellence On and Off Road
This is the best off road vehicle I have ever driven! Drove them all. Great ride over rock, up rock and through the creeks. No stopping this one
