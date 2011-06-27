  1. Home
  2. HUMMER
  3. HUMMER H3T
  4. Used 2009 HUMMER H3T
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2009 HUMMER H3T Review

Pros & Cons

  • Serious off-road ability, smooth ride on pavement, rugged styling, simple cabin controls, comfortable seats.
  • Tepid performance with inline-5, poor outward visibility, only one bed length that's not particularly useful, subpar gas mileage and cabin quality.
Other years
2010
2009
HUMMER H3T for Sale
2010
2009
List Price
$32,995
Used H3T for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

As with most Hummer models, the 2009 Hummer H3T offers impressive off-road ability, a decent on-road demeanor and look-at-me styling. But the list of its faults is even longer. Rival midsize crew-cab pickups offer a better blend of performance, fuel mileage and cargo capacity.

Vehicle overview

If you had three wishes, would one of them be that Hummer made a pickup truck? Hopefully not; that would be extremely lame. But if it were, in addition to world peace and 10 million bucks, you could now get a big boy's Tonka truck. Yep, for 2009, Hummer is rolling out the H3T. Essentially the H3 SUV with a longer wheelbase and an open pickup bed instead of a wagon-style back, this new addition to the Hummer family should more than satisfy one's need to have the toughest-looking crew cab in the Home Depot parking lot.

Virtually everything good and bad about the regular H3 still stands. This means you'll likely dig the rugged styling cues (which include the industrial grille, the massive wheel flares and the armored-car-style windows), brag about its impressive off-road capabilities (thanks to aggressive approach and departure angles, generous ground clearance and standard skid plates) and lament its outward visibility and fuel mileage (13 city/16 highway with the V8).

Yes, although the 2009 Hummer H3T is essentially part of the baby-Hummer H3 line, it's still a typical Hummer, meaning it weighs about 25 percent more than even car guys like us would guess. We're talking nearly 5,000 pounds here -- about a thousand more than a Caddy DTS and equal to the weight of two Honda Fits. To move all that mass, the H3T has a five-cylinder engine that pumps out a meager 239 horsepower and 241 pound-feet of torque. Of course, if you choose the aptly named Alpha trim level, you'll get a brawny V8 that cranks out 300 hp and 320 lb-ft. Either way, you're looking at not-so-great fuel economy.

All said, the 2009 Hummer H3T doesn't make a whole lot of sense. (Maybe you'll want one of your three wishes back.) Instead, we'd suggest checking out other more space- and fuel-efficient alternatives such as the Honda Ridgeline, Nissan Frontier Crew Cab and Toyota Tacoma Double Cab.

2009 HUMMER H3T models

The 2009 Hummer H3T is a midsize crew-cab pickup truck that's available in two trim levels: base and the more powerful Alpha. The base H3T features 16-inch steel wheels, full skid plates, air-conditioning, cruise control, OnStar telematics, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry, full power accessories and a six-speaker CD stereo with satellite radio. The Alpha adds the V8 engine, alloy wheels and embroidered headrests.

Two packages are available for the base H3T. The Adventure Package adds an off-road suspension, a shorter-geared transfer case for better hill-climbing and descending, front and rear locking differentials, 33-inch off-road tires and a Monsoon audio system with a six-CD changer. The Luxury Package comes with the Monsoon system, leather upholstery, power and heated front seats and oversized floor mats. The H3T Alpha's oddly named Alpha Leather Package has the features of the Luxury Package along with chrome wheels and exterior trim. Major options for both include a power sunroof, an in-dash six-CD changer, a navigation system and a rearview camera.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, Hummer expands the H3 family with the H3T. This addition to the baby Hummer line forgoes the H3's covered cargo area for an open pickup bed. It rides on a stretched wheelbase, and its overall length is about 2 feet longer. Other H3 changes this year include standard Bluetooth connectivity and hill-start assist, an available front locking differential and a revised rearview camera system.

Performance & mpg

All 2009 Hummer H3T models come with full-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case. All except the Alpha are powered by a 3.7-liter inline five-cylinder engine that makes 239 hp and 241 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission is a five-speed manual, and a four-speed automatic is optional. Although the five makes decent power, it's simply outmatched by the H3T's near-5,000-pound mass, so acceleration is leisurely at best. Towing capacity is rated at 4,400 pounds when properly equipped, and EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 14 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined with either transmission.

The Alpha features a 5.3-liter V8 (with 300 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque) mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity goes up to 5,900 pounds, and we'd expect its performance to be about the same as the H3 Alpha, which sprinted from zero to 60 mph in a relatively quick 8 seconds flat. With this engine, fuel economy drops slightly to a 13/16/14 mpg rating.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, the OnStar communications system and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard.

Driving

At low speeds with the inline-5, there is sufficient punch to handle the cut and thrust of city driving. But when faced with freeway merging and inclines, the 2009 Hummer H3T grows winded, a result of its insufficient power for the vehicle's 4,900 pounds and bricklike aerodynamic efficiency. The H3T Alpha fares better. Throttle response is crisper with the V8 and it pulls harder through the midrange, but again, due to the considerable mass at hand, it's not the massive transformation one might expect.

Even though the H3T's longer wheelbase makes it less maneuverable on trails than the regular H3, it's still basically unstoppable when equipped with the Adventure Package. With 9.5 inches of ground clearance, loads of wheel travel, aggressive approach and departure angles, oversized all-terrain tires and standard skid plates, the H3T can pretty much go anywhere without taking damage. Given this off-road capability, the H3T performs admirably on pavement, with decent stability at speed. The ride is surprisingly smooth and belies the H3's tough-truck nature. But we would still advise you to steer clear of the H3T if you never intend to take it off the beaten path.

Interior

Although the overall design is fairly handsome, the H3T's rather plain interior doesn't quite match its macho exterior. Build quality is solid, but the H3T's competitors utilize nicer materials. Also, stereo and climate interfaces aren't as user-friendly as those found in other GM vehicles. Still, the versions with the leather seating have an attractive two-tone color scheme along with contrasting piping on the seats, which spruces things up.

The seats are comfortable, though many drivers may take issue with the high beltline and low-profile window design, as they lead to lousy outward visibility. Rear-seat passengers enjoy ample legroom and decent support, but taller folks may find themselves uncomfortably close to the roof. The cargo box is about 5 feet long; though this is about the same as the offerings from the H3T's chief rivals, they typically offer 6-foot boxes as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 HUMMER H3T.

5(64%)
4(29%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

You get what you pay for
bambeke,12/07/2008
The 09 H3T is as advertised. "The most versatile Hummer ever." The functional 5' bed, along with it's ability to haul 5 adults makes it quite a utilitarian rig. Pros: Exterior styling, level of optioning, quality of build, V8 power, 4X capability. Cons: A little tight in the interior (i.e. 2 large guys sit pretty near shoulder-to-shoulder; rear legroom is quite cramped), no lock on tailgate, gas mileage (i.e. The best I have obtained is 12 city; 14 hwy), weak auto shift b/t 3rd & 4th gear. All noted, as a truck/SUV guy, I can not think of a vehicle in this price range that compares. Given the mid price point, you get what you pay for...perhaps even a little more.
Nice Truck!
David,12/27/2008
I traded in an 08 Silverado crew cab for the H3T. I opted for the 5-speed manual and adventure package. This truck is a true pleasure to drive. The five cylinder has plenty of grunt and is at it's best when mated to the manual transmission. This is not a race car by any means though! The interior is nice and the seats are top notch. The mileage so far has been good, 16.5 mpg with mixed city/highway driving. This is better than what i averaged with the Silverado. The H3T benefits from the longer wheelbase (better ride) and the full size rear doors. We also own an H3 which helped seal the deal to purchase an H3T. They are both unique vehicles that not everyone would appreciate.
built solid
My Tonka Truck,09/12/2010
recently bumped on side of truck by female driving a matrix. damage to matrix- front bumper completely pulled off of car. damage to hummer h3t- nothing that a little rubbing compound could'nt remove completely. i could'nt believe it. i wish i would have taken a picture of the other car.
H3T Amazing!
largemouthbass,01/16/2009
Traded in my ZR2 Jimmy for the H3T. Best decision I have ever made. This truck is amazing! Lots of room, handles great and with the 5 speed manual its super fun to drive. Build quality is great and I am getting much better gas mileage with the I5 then I used to get with the piggish 4.3 V6 in the Jimmy. Has enough power for my needs and off road or in snow this truck is a dream. To top it off having the pick up bed makes this truck so much more practical and useful. A+
See all 14 reviews of the 2009 HUMMER H3T
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
239 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2009 HUMMER H3T features & specs
More about the 2009 HUMMER H3T

Used 2009 HUMMER H3T Overview

The Used 2009 HUMMER H3T is offered in the following submodels: H3T Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 5M), and Alpha 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 HUMMER H3T?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 HUMMER H3T trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 HUMMER H3T Base is priced between $32,995 and$32,995 with odometer readings between 48657 and48657 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 HUMMER H3TS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 HUMMER H3T for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 H3TS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $32,995 and mileage as low as 48657 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 HUMMER H3T.

Can't find a used 2009 HUMMER H3Ts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used HUMMER H3T for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,261.

Find a used HUMMER for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,494.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER H3T for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,858.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,285.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 HUMMER H3T?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out HUMMER lease specials
Check out HUMMER H3T lease specials

Related Used 2009 HUMMER H3T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles