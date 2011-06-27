Vehicle overview

If you had three wishes, would one of them be that Hummer made a pickup truck? Hopefully not; that would be extremely lame. But if it were, in addition to world peace and 10 million bucks, you could now get a big boy's Tonka truck. Yep, for 2009, Hummer is rolling out the H3T. Essentially the H3 SUV with a longer wheelbase and an open pickup bed instead of a wagon-style back, this new addition to the Hummer family should more than satisfy one's need to have the toughest-looking crew cab in the Home Depot parking lot.

Virtually everything good and bad about the regular H3 still stands. This means you'll likely dig the rugged styling cues (which include the industrial grille, the massive wheel flares and the armored-car-style windows), brag about its impressive off-road capabilities (thanks to aggressive approach and departure angles, generous ground clearance and standard skid plates) and lament its outward visibility and fuel mileage (13 city/16 highway with the V8).

Yes, although the 2009 Hummer H3T is essentially part of the baby-Hummer H3 line, it's still a typical Hummer, meaning it weighs about 25 percent more than even car guys like us would guess. We're talking nearly 5,000 pounds here -- about a thousand more than a Caddy DTS and equal to the weight of two Honda Fits. To move all that mass, the H3T has a five-cylinder engine that pumps out a meager 239 horsepower and 241 pound-feet of torque. Of course, if you choose the aptly named Alpha trim level, you'll get a brawny V8 that cranks out 300 hp and 320 lb-ft. Either way, you're looking at not-so-great fuel economy.

All said, the 2009 Hummer H3T doesn't make a whole lot of sense. (Maybe you'll want one of your three wishes back.) Instead, we'd suggest checking out other more space- and fuel-efficient alternatives such as the Honda Ridgeline, Nissan Frontier Crew Cab and Toyota Tacoma Double Cab.