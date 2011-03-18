Vehicle overview

Those truck consumers who were hoping Hummer would bring out a pickup had their collective wish granted last year with the H3T. Apart from the available V8 engine adopting flexible-fuel capability, the 2010 Hummer H3T stays the course. That means this big boy's Tonka truck is essentially an H3 SUV with a longer wheelbase and a pickup bed in back instead of a covered cargo area.

Based as it is on the H3, the H3T shares its strengths and weaknesses. The former include rugged styling cues (such as the massive wheel flares and low-profile windows) and its aforementioned off-road prowess, while the latter include visibility on par with a Brinks truck, a pudgy curb weight approaching 5,000 pounds and poor fuel mileage. To get all that mass moving, most H3Ts rely on a five-cylinder engine that makes 239 horsepower and 241 pound-feet of torque. The top-dog Alpha version, however, gets a brawny V8 that cranks out 300 hp and 320 lb-ft. But either way, you're still looking at mid-teens fuel economy.

For drivers wanting to play in the dirt, the 2010 Hummer H3T will likely satisfy thanks to its aggressive approach/departure angles, generous ground clearance, standard skid plates and ample wheel articulation. But for everyone else, the H3T makes about as much sense as using a chain saw to prune rose bushes. More sensible choices would be more space- and fuel-efficient alternatives such as the Honda Ridgeline, Nissan Frontier Crew Cab and Toyota Tacoma Double Cab.