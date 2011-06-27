Used 2009 HUMMER H2 SUV Consumer Reviews

king of the road ferrari man , 02/21/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful i had 2005 hummer h2 , and updated style with engine and transmission and steering upgrade on 2009 is nite and day over old one . this truck drives so smooth and quite that i wouldn't drive any other truck . so go out and buy 2008 or 2009 h2 because i don't think hummer will make 2010 hummer h2 any longer . Report Abuse

Hummer Rocks !! lakewood , 04/06/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful By far the most fun vehicle we've owned. The kids LOVE it. Many people smile and wave or give us the "thumbs up". 14 MPG mixed conservative driving - as good or better than many large pickups or SUVs. Too bad politics are against the large SUV because it is so practical for large families. May as well have one that's really cool too. Report Abuse

AM General Raider , 10/09/2009 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Best vehicle ever for a family in 4X4 country. Alaska dishes out some rough conditions, but AM General built a vehicle that handles them with ease. With 9 airbags & seating for 7, safety is assured. Report Abuse