Used 2009 HUMMER H2 SUV Consumer Reviews

king of the road
i had 2005 hummer h2 , and updated style with engine and transmission and steering upgrade on 2009 is nite and day over old one . this truck drives so smooth and quite that i wouldn't drive any other truck . so go out and buy 2008 or 2009 h2 because i don't think hummer will make 2010 hummer h2 any longer .
Hummer Rocks !!
By far the most fun vehicle we've owned. The kids LOVE it. Many people smile and wave or give us the "thumbs up". 14 MPG mixed conservative driving - as good or better than many large pickups or SUVs. Too bad politics are against the large SUV because it is so practical for large families. May as well have one that's really cool too.
AM General
Best vehicle ever for a family in 4X4 country. Alaska dishes out some rough conditions, but AM General built a vehicle that handles them with ease. With 9 airbags & seating for 7, safety is assured.
Hummer H2 is Solid
Styling and exclusivity is the reason I always wanted a Hummer H2... What was surprising was the comfortable ride and refinement my 2009 has... Also, consider a 2008 or 2009 for the 6 speed transmission (versus 4 for the 2007 and older)... I am enjoying the enhancements I am scheduling such as dual exhaust, upgraded lighting (interior and exterior) and I am considering an alternative for the rear spare tire... Possibly putting a Gobi Roof Rack on and moving it upstairs out of the way... If you are considering a Hummer H2 and you have the means, GO FOR IT... And enjoy...
