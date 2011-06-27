Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUV Consumer Reviews
There's nothing like it!
Having owned some very extravagant & exotic vehicles, there is nothing like a Hummer H2! I'm embarrassingly proud to own such a magnificent & unmistakable machine! I'd never even ridden in, let alone driven one before I bought online, sight unseen 2000 miles away - no disappointments! If you're looking and thinking about owning one - take the leap of faith and treat yourself!
Really enjoying the H2
I am a recent H2 owner, after years of mostly sports cars... I've never had a vehicle that was anywhere near as enjoyable as the H2. People really seem to respond to a ride in the big truck, everybody wants you to drive, and everybody wants to ride around. Its comfortable, its cool, it feels safe & snug for such a big beast. Does the H2 get good mileage? no. is it 1-2 MPG around town better than my 3/4 ton silverado? yes. And easier to park. The ride is more luxury SUV than pickup, and the experience of riding around in the humm has no match. I had considered the possibility of getting alot of negative attention, but so far people just loooove this thing. Drive politely!
The Holy Grail
I would never ride in or touch a Hummer until I could finally afford one. It's like the Stanley Cup. You don't touch it until you win it. That day came a few weeks ago for me and it has been incredible! Love driving it, getting looks, surprisingly easy to park and so comfortable. I recently picked up my 60 something parents from the airport and they had no trouble getting in or out and thought it rode better than their own vehicles. I have always loved the look of the H2 and and now enjoying driving it every day. There is no comparison, it is the best.
H2 is King of the Asphalt and off road!
By far the very best vehicle I have ever owned! It's a criminal thing that these beautiful machines are no longer in production. Fits All 3 of my children in the middle bench seat with ease and they love it! good sized cargo area and even more if your H2 is fitted with the spare on the outside-mine is. And removal of the single rear seat is easy out and easily put back in. My wife loves driving it as well. And.....I love to go fresh water fishing and the area I fish it not easily accessed as it has extremely soft sand and some hills to climb. No problem for my H2!....Neutral then change to low 4 in we go! Love this vehicle and it's an eye catcher! All black exterior and interior!
Hummer H2 - Good Fun
I bought an H2 used and have driven it all over California and Nevada. I take it off road and then back on the highway. It handled the rough dirt trail well and then was very smooth on the highway. I have owned many 4x4 vehicles including Toyota and Jeep and this Hummer is the best combination of everything a person would want. Don't mind the gas mileage. It gets only two to three MPG worse than the Yukon XL I have with the same engine. The fun factor is worth the extra dollars spent on gas. The interior is typical GM quality which is good but not great. Beware underground parking - they build them too small for the H2. Otherwise - buy a Hummer - Have some fun.
Sponsored cars related to the H2
Related Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner