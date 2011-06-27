Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Awesome experience~best vehicle ever
Love driving it. In gas stations, all other drivers always come over and ask about it. For the huge size, it gets about 2-3 mpg less than other smaller sized SUV's and the same or better than most large pickups I've encountered. The off road, the stability, the unbelievable comfort inside far surpasses most others in the category-no competition. No road noise, visiblity its fantastic, miles above the rest! Everyone I know that has one, loves it and wouldn't get anything else. Even in this gas starved economy, other SUV's getting 2mp gallon more can't come close to everything in comfort this provides. My family loves it!
Like nothing else!
When they say "like nothing else" they mean it! I am 4"11 and people pull up 2 me all the time 2 see who is driving. I get compliments on it's look and color all the time. I love driving it. It's a 2005 with only 7000 miles on it. Love to take it off road out here in Lake havasu where we live. It doesn't get much mileage except 2 and from the lake. We've helped a Ford pull out both their truck and boat attached to the back of our boat and Hummer at the launch ramp. Finally a chance to show what the Hummer is really made of! I'm a proud owner. You can't own a Hummer and not love it, interior, CD system, built in phone capability, it's just a blast. Hummer is, truly, "Like nothing else!
Sure is a head turner
You have to get accustomed to people staring and asking to see the inside while gassing up. It has an outstanding ride but there is some wind noise at 60+, it is hard to tell what is causing it. The Hummer SUT gives you a very safe feeling while driving and the Navigation System a very confident feeling. It is a bit pricey but face it, not for everybody.
I Love My H2 SUT
This is a great vehicle and really fun to drive. It handles very well and has a suprisingly small turning radius. I think the power is excellent. I'm usually the first away from a traffic light and it really performs off road. It is very comfortable for day to day on-road driving, as well as off- roading. My wife loves it too. She feels safe.
My Hummer
Yea the gas millage isnt all that great its the feel of the ride and the ownership of the road that makes me feel like King on the road as well as in the drivers seat of one of the most noticiable SUT's on the road today.
Sponsored cars related to the H2 SUT
Related Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner