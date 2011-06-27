Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Awesome experience~best vehicle ever NYC girl , 06/25/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Love driving it. In gas stations, all other drivers always come over and ask about it. For the huge size, it gets about 2-3 mpg less than other smaller sized SUV's and the same or better than most large pickups I've encountered. The off road, the stability, the unbelievable comfort inside far surpasses most others in the category-no competition. No road noise, visiblity its fantastic, miles above the rest! Everyone I know that has one, loves it and wouldn't get anything else. Even in this gas starved economy, other SUV's getting 2mp gallon more can't come close to everything in comfort this provides. My family loves it! Report Abuse

Like nothing else! LUVMYHUMMER , 08/17/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful When they say "like nothing else" they mean it! I am 4"11 and people pull up 2 me all the time 2 see who is driving. I get compliments on it's look and color all the time. I love driving it. It's a 2005 with only 7000 miles on it. Love to take it off road out here in Lake havasu where we live. It doesn't get much mileage except 2 and from the lake. We've helped a Ford pull out both their truck and boat attached to the back of our boat and Hummer at the launch ramp. Finally a chance to show what the Hummer is really made of! I'm a proud owner. You can't own a Hummer and not love it, interior, CD system, built in phone capability, it's just a blast. Hummer is, truly, "Like nothing else!

Sure is a head turner Dick Holzer , 06/28/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful You have to get accustomed to people staring and asking to see the inside while gassing up. It has an outstanding ride but there is some wind noise at 60+, it is hard to tell what is causing it. The Hummer SUT gives you a very safe feeling while driving and the Navigation System a very confident feeling. It is a bit pricey but face it, not for everybody.

I Love My H2 SUT walc , 04/09/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great vehicle and really fun to drive. It handles very well and has a suprisingly small turning radius. I think the power is excellent. I'm usually the first away from a traffic light and it really performs off road. It is very comfortable for day to day on-road driving, as well as off- roading. My wife loves it too. She feels safe.