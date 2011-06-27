Used 2004 HUMMER H1 SUV Consumer Reviews
AWESOME
The Hummer H1 is one of the beefiest and most amzing cars that i have ever driven. it doesnt ride or drive like a corvette but my guess is that if you made a 'vette that big it would drive or ride as nice as the H1. i love mine and when i get a new car it is going to be another one. they are big, bold, and always get you noticed when you pull up. a while back i accidentally pulled out of my drive too quick and ran flat over my brick mailbox, to my utter shock the only damage to my car was the tag was bent. the paint didnt chip, the bumper didnt bend... NOTHING!!! what was left ot my mailbox was dust and more dust.
Like Nothing Else
This is the ultimate in 4x4 experiences. All other manufacturers can only hope to achieve on & off road performance like the H1. After driving one of these impressive vehicles for a year, I will never go back to any other type of 4x4. Although the price of a new unit is high the used market is affordable and booming. Once you have driven one, you will see why so many documentaries and "ultimate style" TV show feature the H1 as a true stand alone truck in what has become a world of SUV clones. Anyone who has a chance should test drive one of these, they are: "Like Nothing Else"
h1
Great car, too fun to drive, excellent for off-roading, lot of power and much more comfortable than others SUV´s off road.
This is the best SUV ever made
This car has everything
Big Time!
the hummer h1 is a vehicle i purchased for one purpose only......because i could! its BIG but actually smaller than the h2. but its rough, tough, intimidating, and that along with the price tag are the only reasons for buying this. fuel economy is terrible, comfort? what's that?? steering wheel is cheap looking along with the interior materials. its the WORST best SUV on the road hahahaha!!!
