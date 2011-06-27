2004 HUMMER H1 Review
Pros & Cons
- Unsurpassed off-road ability, major-league attention getter.
- Drives poorly on the street, not much interior room for such a big vehicle, high price, H2 offers more civility.
Other years
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
Unless you're desperately in need of attention or you own a sprawling cattle ranch, leave the H1 to movie stars and army commandos.
2004 Highlights
The original Hummer gets a slightly reworked dash with an in-dash six-disc CD changer. The 6.5-liter turbodiesel has been retuned to deliver more power and reduce emissions.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 HUMMER H1.
Most helpful consumer reviews
sneaden,10/24/2004
The Hummer H1 is one of the beefiest and most amzing cars that i have ever driven. it doesnt ride or drive like a corvette but my guess is that if you made a 'vette that big it would drive or ride as nice as the H1. i love mine and when i get a new car it is going to be another one. they are big, bold, and always get you noticed when you pull up. a while back i accidentally pulled out of my drive too quick and ran flat over my brick mailbox, to my utter shock the only damage to my car was the tag was bent. the paint didnt chip, the bumper didnt bend... NOTHING!!! what was left ot my mailbox was dust and more dust.
mudhog,12/31/2004
This is the ultimate in 4x4 experiences. All other manufacturers can only hope to achieve on & off road performance like the H1. After driving one of these impressive vehicles for a year, I will never go back to any other type of 4x4. Although the price of a new unit is high the used market is affordable and booming. Once you have driven one, you will see why so many documentaries and "ultimate style" TV show feature the H1 as a true stand alone truck in what has become a world of SUV clones. Anyone who has a chance should test drive one of these, they are: "Like Nothing Else"
cesguz,01/03/2005
Great car, too fun to drive, excellent for off-roading, lot of power and much more comfortable than others SUV´s off road.
PIT,02/17/2004
This car has everything
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Diesel
205 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Diesel
205 hp @ 3400 rpm
