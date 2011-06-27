Used 2001 Honda S2000 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Not pracitcal, but FUN!
I bought my 2001 S2000 with 5K miles on it. It was too impractical for the previous owner. Since I only drive it to work and back, practicality is not an issue. In fact, the S2000 makes my 30-45 minute commute fun, everyday except when it's snowing. Acceleration is awesome, top goes up and down in seconds (important for the surprise thunderstorm), handling is superb. The interior is quite cramped, and not recommended for someone 6 feet or taller. I'm 5'10" and fit fine, although getting in and out with the top up requires some agility. The stock stereo system in poor, and if you upgrade you lose the remote control functions on the dash. So I just upgraded the speakers.
Best Engineering Ever
9000 Rpms dump the clutch!!! And redline again, i have driven this car like this for 56,000 miles and had no problems. I also track my car (scca) all stock i can keep up with an bmw m3.
BEST VALUE FOR COUPE
HANDLES WELL, ACCELERATES EXPLOSIVELY, RESPONDS LIKE IT IS ON A RAIL, AND THE FACT THAT IT'S A HONDA NOT A Z3 THE PRICE IS RIGHT!
18 years, never in the shop except for maintenance
Finally sold the car, with carbon fiber top, purchased for $32K, sold for $27K 18 years later, upgraded to Porsche 911 C4S for I am moving to Colorado and need all-wheel drive and a bit more horsepower for the altitude that pulls 3% for every 1000 foot. Also needed a bit smoother ride some back trouble not related to the car. S2000 rides like a go-kart. This is the least depreciation of any car owned in a lifetime and I am in my sixties and believe I have at least owned 20 plus different cars, including cars for wife and children. Find one with 20-60K miles, that has not got the Fast and Furious treatments and you will have more car then you can handle and low cost of ownership. Strongly encourage driving school, like Mid-Ohio who specializes in working with Honda. Ride with one of those instructors and you will soon realize, you're never going to be a "great" driver. These instructors could beat me and most people on a long track in a Honda Fit.
good car
had carerra & prefer s2k
