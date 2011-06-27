Used 2010 Honda Ridgeline Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Very useful vehicle for most anything DaleB , 08/07/2015 RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful It is not a full size truck, it is a vehicle with a smaller truck capability, closer to mid size in cargo and weight capacity. It is a truck you can take a very comfortable long trip in, or make short trips to a lumber yard and lay down 4 x 8 sheets of drywall, flat. It is a truck that easily fits into a 2 car standard garage. It has a 4 wheel drive system that automatically provides superior traction on demand. The rear diff can be locked for low speed pulls for starting on slippery or very angled grades. It is quite easy to maneuver on and off road. The ride is very stable and firm enough while never jarring. And despite commentary to the contrary, there is a mounting hole for spare tire on the right hand bed rail. For those convinced they will get a flat tire when loading up the bed, and making it difficult to access the in-bed trunk. That trunk by the way has a screw in plug for draining water is you decide to fill it up with ice to keep your recently caught trout fresh. Or use it to keep the brewskis and champagne cool, depending on the journey. There is rear sliding window, both rear seat sections fold up and away leaving generous floor space. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2010 Ridgeline RTL wiseone2 , 09/08/2014 RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I've owned a Tacoma dble cab 4x4 offroad and Now have owned the Ridgeline for about 33 mos. I just traded it in on a newer 2012 Ridgeline. I honestly think the Ridgeline is a better all around vehicle. Comfort and tons of options makes this a great vehicle. The Tacoma looks a bit more rugged. but a 30 mile trip is vastly more enjoyable in the Honda. The Tacoma has great resale, gas mileage is similar, I am getting 18.8 mpg around town and the Toyota was right about the same. Its up to you, they are both good, I really can't support the Toyota's pricing, I paid $26.5k back in 2006 and its still the same truck for $34k plus. I traded my 2010 Ridgeline in for a 2012 Ridgeline, exact same color and equipment but in better cosmetic cond. I have owned the 2012 Ridgeline for about 37 mos. and it has 63k miles very reliable and shines like new. Shopping for tires, oem tires still have tread but are cracked. I want Michelin tires again but they're pricey. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

The Best Kept Secret ridgelineva , 03/01/2015 RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I loved the smooth ride of my old Odyssey but wanted a truck (6'2"). My Honda dlr just got a trade-in gold 2010 Ridgeline. Score! Quiet, power sunroof, power driver's seat, in-dash Nav, dog-proof leather, power rear window (no squeaks), quality bed liner (up over sides) w/built-in HIDDEN & DEEP trunk (no leaks), gate opens 2 ways, chrome running boards, dark wind/rain guards on windows & hood, roof rack (I added), easy 4WD button, rear cargo lights, low front running lights (I keep on always), open feet area to switch drivers, quality 6-CD sound, V6 handles full load of people and heavy stuff. Handles GREAT on highway snow/ice (even not in 4WD). Get one! Report Abuse

Love the Ridgeline bpsblaster , 09/07/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I owned 2 Rangers and a F-150 supercab. The F-150 is a great truck, the best full sized truck there is in my opinion, but I needed better gas mileage, I was averaging 15-16mpg, and I wasn't using the truck like it was meant to be used, I used like a car. I didn't off road or haul things anymore and I have kids now and needed the 4 full doors. So I looked and looked and looked some more. After test driving about every small pick up made, I knew the ridgeline is what I was looking for. I am averaging 18-19mpg and it is plain fun to drive. It seems to be built very well, it is solid, and handles great. Would I pull a huge boat or horse trailers with it? NO, but it fits my needs! Report Abuse