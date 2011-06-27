Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline RTL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,490
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Torque252 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle42.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,490
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,490
160-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,490
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,490
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,490
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Front track67.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4498 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Angle of approach24.5 degrees
Maximum payload1554 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length206.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height70.3 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width77.8 in.
Rear track66.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Billet Silver Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Redrock Pearl
  • Amazon Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Olive, leather
  • Olive, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,490
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P245/65R S tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,490
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
