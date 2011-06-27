  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Ridgeline
  4. Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline
  5. Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Ridgeline
5(86%)4(11%)3(1%)2(1%)1(1%)
4.8
404 reviews
Write a review
See all Ridgelines for sale
List Price
$7,995
Used Ridgeline for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...81

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

best truck I've ever owned

avenoso, 04/02/2011
53 of 53 people found this review helpful

I've had 3 Rams ('96, '00, '02), '95 Chevy Silverado, '89 Ford Ranger, all purchased new or nearly new at the time. All were "ok", but this is the most utilitarian, versatile, dependable, luxurious truck of all! I waited a while to see if any of the domestic idiots would develop a comparable truck. Chevy is the closest with the Avalanche, but too big and too thirsty. Say what you want about the Ridgelines tow limitations or lack of low range, this truck will fill the bill for a large number of truck owners. Get over yourselves, you all don't need a full size, gas guzzling domestic.

Report Abuse

best truck I've owned

ridgelinernm, 10/21/2011
47 of 48 people found this review helpful

I've had a '86 Toyota 4x4 P/U, '93 Toyota 4Runner, and '05 Tundra. I bought the Tundra brand new over the Ridgeline because the Ridgeline had just come out in summer of '05 and I was hesitant to jump into Honda's first truck. What a mistake! I sold the Tundra and bought an '06 Ridgeline RTL. It is so versatile and fun to drive. Great on all kinds of terrain. Excellent utility with the bed, trunk, back seat (seats flip up for TONS of space). We go up to Colorado in the winter to ski, I fit all of our gear in the trunk and under the rear seats, skis in the bed, and the 4 of us ride in comfort! I get 19mpg city and have done as good as 24mpg highway. Awesome truck!

Report Abuse

Will Buy Another

Chris Hrenko, 03/31/2015
RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Moonroof, XM, Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

My '06 was a demo that I purchased with 2,800 miles on it--9 years later I have over 190,000 miles and it is still strong. I don't need to tow more than 3,500 lbs and do 80% highway driving, but it has handled the Colorado high country without breaking a sweat during my hunting trips also. Having driven many Lariat diesels and the like for work and play, the Ridgeline is the best that I have ever driven in term of reliability and value for the money. As a light- to medium-duty truck, you can't beat it.

Report Abuse

Great truck

mcruzen, 07/16/2011
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Traded a lexus suv for the RTL in October of last year. Both of us truly enjoy the ride and drive, plus the flexibility. Mileage has been reasonable and the truck has proven to be extremely useful.

Report Abuse

AMAZED!

Baldeagle, 08/26/2010
28 of 31 people found this review helpful

I recently bought a 2006 RT from a local Honda Dealer, with 120,000 km on it - tonneau cover too. I had been looking at them for sometime; I needed a strong, reliable, but comfortable truck or SUV to handle our cottage lifestyle. Towing boats, trailers full of work materials or ATVs, etc., but comfortable and easy to drive. Research indicated that used Ridgeline would meet all these requirements. In Billet Silver, it looks pretty sharp, although some in my family think it's the ugliest truck they've ever seen! But I love it! Two months into ownership and 2,500 extra km on the clock, it's smooth, powerful, reliable, good on gas (averaging 10.5 L/100 km or 22/23 mpg, and very comfortable.

Report Abuse
12345...81
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ridgelines for sale

Related Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles