Used 1994 Honda Prelude Si 4WS Consumer Reviews

This is the fifth Prelude we've had in our family, and my favorite. The 4WS makes it a fun car to drive, and it has great curb appeal as well.

topher619420 , 04/08/2003

After doing months of research in picking out my first vehicle, I choose the Honda Prelude. And let me be the one to say this car has been extremely reliable. It has never left me on the side of the road. It may be lacking features that some of us cannot live without, but for those of you who enjoy a real sporty four-banger, this is an option for you. I recently had a new VTEC engine installed, and are now pushing 220 with intake/headers/sport clutch.