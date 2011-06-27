  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Prelude
  4. Used 1994 Honda Prelude
  5. Used 1994 Honda Prelude Si 4WS
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Honda Prelude Si 4WS Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Prelude
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Preludes for sale
List Price Estimate
$896 - $2,085
Used Prelude for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun to drive

gorillady, 08/11/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is the fifth Prelude we've had in our family, and my favorite. The 4WS makes it a fun car to drive, and it has great curb appeal as well.

Report Abuse

A real eye-opener

topher619420, 04/08/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

After doing months of research in picking out my first vehicle, I choose the Honda Prelude. And let me be the one to say this car has been extremely reliable. It has never left me on the side of the road. It may be lacking features that some of us cannot live without, but for those of you who enjoy a real sporty four-banger, this is an option for you. I recently had a new VTEC engine installed, and are now pushing 220 with intake/headers/sport clutch.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Preludes for sale

Related Used 1994 Honda Prelude Si 4WS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles