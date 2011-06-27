Used 1994 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews

It just won't quit! Satnel , 08/02/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my Prelude new off the lot with 59 miles on the odo at $18K. 16 years later it's still going! Only Honda dealers performed maintenance on the car for the first 10 years or so, and I used premium fuel at least once a month. I'm a stickler for getting the oil and air filters changed around 5000 miles, but usually sooner since I reached 300,000 miles late last year. :-) The car is still a dream to drive after only one timing belt change and 3 clutches. It's nice to be able breeze down the highway at 80+ MPH and she feels like she did back in '95. Only downside is the rust above my rear wheels. :-) Other than, I've certainly received my money's worth 3 times over. Report Abuse

Unbelievable quality TxReviewer , 08/23/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very satisfied with every aspect of this car. It has 198,000 miles with no major problems. The only thing to wear out on this car has been the radiator. Fun to drive and great fuel economy.

1994 Prelude annette , 03/24/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This 94 Prelude is highly reliable. I have never done any repair beyond normal maintenance in 10 years! I've had years in which I've driven it 20,000 miles and others of 5,000 miles. It's a peppy, fun drive that accelerates very well. It handles beautifully. This is the best car I've ever had in 35 years of driving. Even the temperature controls are great-the air conditioner cools quickly and the heat is just as responsive.

Good Honda! Good girl! JJ , 09/10/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my Prelude when it was 4 years old and had 30,000 miles on it. I knew I wanted that car the first time I test drove it, and I have not regretted buying it for even one second since I signed the contract. I love that it is a sporty, fun-to-drive car that handles well, but also has a good-sized trunk and gets 30 MPG (combined highway/city) consistently. I give her regular oil changes, and have had the timing belt/water pump replaced twice (at about 83000 mi, and again at 179000 mi). From what I understand about the engine construction, it is a very bad thing to wait for the timing belt to break, as you will then have to have a valve job too. With basic repairs, she runs & runs.