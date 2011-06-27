Used 1992 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews

Mile after Mile alex33nad , 10/25/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car refuses to stop running. Stick shift is the only way to go. -250K miles -The only reason I've ever been stranded road side was due to a flat tire. Take care of it and it will take care of you. Typical Honda rust. 2 out of the 5 gears grind a little bit. 2nd and 5th. I would recommend it to anyone. For a 20 year old car with a quarter million miles. It runs like a champ with a chip on it's shoulder like it has something to prove every damn day. Report Abuse

Best car I have EVER owned gary sanders , 01/14/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After having gone through a Chevette, Datsun B210, Monte Carlo, Chevy Beretta, I was convinced all cars were junk. This little Prelude was one of 2 left on the lot after a year. Never used - brand new with mileage less than 25 miles. I traded my piece of junk Beretta in for this car and got it for a steal. It is now 2009, NO rust, no exterior or interior problems, no major problems outside of maintenance and required items with the exception of the air handling controls. This car will outlive me and I get people wanting me to sell it all the time. If you have an opportunity to buy one, get it. They are an incredible and fun car. I plan on keeping it forever. Report Abuse

great niche car datadesk , 04/11/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a car that handles like a dream, and is bullet-proof reliable like every Honda I've owned. Maintenance is affordable, maintenance intervals are generous (for its time) 7500 oil / 90k belt. It's a shame they discontinuted this line - you pretty much have to buy an S2000 to get this level of handling nowadays. My S is a little low on power, but there's not much you can do with an Accord engine. If you have a choice, do purchase the Si or '93+ VTEC. You'll get a lot more for your money. As to the owner who blew his balancing shaft seal - your mechanic probably neglected to read-up on the Honda bulletin that urged you to swap it out ASAP due to a weak retention ring. Report Abuse

Prelude cindy pearson , 04/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful rides very smooth,as well as easy to shift,very quiet and comfortable.tires in excellent condition. Report Abuse