Used 2018 Honda Pilot SUV Consumer Reviews

I purchased the Pilot Ex-L new. Less than thrilled for the price paid. Day 1, I Noticed the windows rolled down and up more slowly than my previously driven 10 yr old Camry. Also, the windows make a hideous, squalling noise on rolling up. I have Less than 300 miles and already requires a service visit to lubricate window motor and bearings of some type. When researchibg online I found this is an ongoing problem on older Honda vehicles, also. One would expect quality control to have corrected this issue in a $40k plus vehicle. The Dealer seemed Irritated to have to schedule service when realizing vehicle was not purchased from their location. I do love the amount of space, cubbies, cup holders, etc the vehicle offers. However, fit and finish is lacking. I detest the infotainment ctr...not user friendly, nor does it link well with Android phone systems. Very likely, I Will trade this one sooner than later for a different SUV....a Highlander, Lexus, Acura, Infinity, GMC, Chevy, etc.

Bought this Honda Pilot Touring in May of 2017 and this morning when my wife left the garage, she told me she couldn't get it to come out of "Park!" I tried it and had the same problem. After starting, and with foot on the brake, I put the transmission in "drive" and when I let up on the brake the transmission immediately went to ""Park.' I tried "reverse" with the same results. After shutting down the engine and starting again the transmission continued to revert to "Park" every time it was put in either "drive' or "reverse." This went on for several cycles and we were ready to call a tow truck, since the car had been backed into the street. Finally, after shutting down the engine for about the fourth time, the transmission went into "drive' and "reverse" normally. Now I am worried that this might happen again under dire circumstances such as trying to move the car in an emergency. I will be taking it to the dealer to see what can be done but I don't want my wife or I driving a car that we can't trust. We've had several Hondas over the years and have found them very reliable but this is not what I would call reliable and needs to to be corrected.

There's a very noticeable "thump" in the right rear every time I hit the slightest bump in the road. I can not imagine Honda putting a nice vehicle out with this annoying thump, thump, thump. And even worse, the service department will not even drive it to check it out. This my last Honda!!! I traded this piece of junk on Sept 8th 2018.

I traded in my 17 Mazda 3 GT hatchback manual a few days ago for an 18 Honda Pilot EX-L with RES. This is our 5th Honda(03 Pilot EX, 13 Honda Fit Sport, 13 Honda CRV EX-L, 17 CRV Touring). I chose the EX-L trim because it was the closest match to my daily needs. I felt the ZF 9speed would drive me crazy with the auto shut off and all the nannies trying to assist me. The 6 speed shifts smoothly and always is ready to drop a gear. Acceleration is plentiful, especially when merging onto the freeway. The visibility is superb with low window sight lines and lots of glass. The seating is awesome with plenty of room in the 3rd row. The RES will get it use by my son and his friends on road trips. The driving dynamics are pretty good but the steering is vague and the brakes don't give much feedback, but again this is a passenger hauler not a sports car. I have had good experiences in the past with Honda's and this one should be the same. I perform all the maintenance on my vehicles and have never had any issues in the past 30 years. Oil changes, filter changes, and tire rotations are about all I need to do with Honda vehicles. The maintenance packages offered by our local Honda dealer are very expensive($3000+) and are essentially glorified oil changes. If we decide to keep this more than 3 years, then I may buy a Honda Car extended warranty. Great job Honda! 2 year/17k mile update I recently traded in my Pilot for a 2020 Toyota Tundra Platinum. The Pilot was an excellent mid size suv, it proved to be a great highway cruiser. Gas mileage was excellent considering AWD, and 4000lbs+. I had no maintenance issues, just oil and filters. A few negatives came up over the last two years. The drivers seat bottom cushion is too short for tall drivers, and the center armrest is too small. Also the steering feel is non existent but that is the norm these days with most cars using electric power steering. The brakes while working just fine always felt mushy, changing out brake pads and fluid helped a little but still never felt firm. Overall, I was very pleased with my two years with the Honda. I would recommend this vehicle for its overall flexibility with passengers and utility.