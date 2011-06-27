  1. Home
Used 2005 Honda Pilot SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Pilot
4.7
393 reviews
I love my Pilot, even at 187,000 miles!

hampton6410, 08/20/2012
39 of 39 people found this review helpful

We bought our Pilot used in 2009 and now even at 187,000 miles it still drives just as good. We have not had any major issues and only do the Honda recommended maintenance. We do change the oil at 3000 mile intervals, not 5,000. The Pilot has been a great car overall. The only thing that I wish was better was the gas mileage. We have also owned two CRV's and currently own a 2005 Accord, and all have been great. We have had no major issues even with our 2003 CRV with 197,000 miles that we just traded in on the Accord.

10 year old Honda Pilot...strong vehicle.

Chris Williamson, 06/16/2016
EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

I've always wanted an SUV. Dreamt of driving a Ford Explorer. Then I came across this Honda Pilot at the dealership's used lot. It had one adult owner and meticulous records, taken in for oil changes, maintenance, and repair like clockwork. So it was in great condition and it showed. I've now been driving it for a few months and I love it! It has 3 rows of seats in case I need to haul people, but those fold down to create a lot of cargo space if I need to haul equipment. It's a 2005 so of course I upgraded the stereo (had a tape player lol). The speakers are next. the starter went out as did the AC. The starter was a pain to fix but I did it myself. The AC I haven't taken in yet. Hopefully it doesn't cost too much. Overall a great ride!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Our Pilot

Piloteer101, 01/31/2016
EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

After out 2010 Chrysler Town & Country was totaled we found this beauty on the lot. It's pretty to look at, the paint on this thing is AMAZING. We like that the outside looks small, but there's 8 seats. It's really fun and smooth to drive too. Just wish that you could get DVD entertainment along with Navigation at the same time, not sure why that wasn't possible.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
All wheel drive

Pedro Cortez, 07/16/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

The car is great. Except the All wheel drive maintenance! I change the engine oil every 3K, but the differential HAS to be changed every 5K (6K). This is pricey at every other oil change. Other than that, I would probably buy another one, in 12 years. I also found and replaced the air filter with a cold air intake. A little bit better gas mileage, and bit better performance off the line.

love after 10 years

lena, 10/20/2015
EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

I had times with 13 mpg in the city traffic holdups. So prepare to pay for gas. Reliable, but dealer maintenance prices are $500-650 after a few years.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
