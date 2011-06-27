Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews
KNOWN defective DVD/TV setup Honda cannot fix
UPDATE: when the “software update” didn’t fix our DVD In September 2018 they replaced the entire unit and now it works. We purchased the 2018 Honda Odyssey with DVD. The first time we tried it out, the DVD shut off after 10 minutes saying "network connection lost" and wouldn't turn back on. The sound still worked, the drop-down TV just turned black. After the car had been off for a while, it worked again, for about 10 minutes and then again said, "network connection lost." Every single time it overheats after 10 to 30 minutes of play and says "network connection lost." Finally, I brought it to the dealership. After keeping my car almost all day, they informed me that this was a KNOWN ISSUE that they don't have a fix for. They told me that even when they replace the DVD system it still overheats and does the same thing. They told me they would call me "whenever they come up with a solution." Totally unacceptable to keep selling these cars with DVD systems that don't work and no known repair. DEFECTIVE!!
Test Drove 2018 Odyssey - major issue with AC
We waited over 7 months to finally purchase a Honda Touring 2018. Went to dealership and it only had an Elite in stock. So, we finally got around to test driving it. Here are the results: Pros - Magic Seat (awesome!), performance - good, brakes - good, navigation system - good (thought there would be a glare; however, it was minimal), cabin watch - good, remote engine start (thank god) - great! Cons - OMG, they screwed up the Air Conditioning. The front seat is okay. However, I would feel very sorry for anyone sitting in the third row. It just blows air (and not even cold). Also, the vent is on the bottom side. If anyone push the seat back, it gets partially cover. Forget the person sitting in the middle - no air at all. And, the second seat is almost the same. Unbelievable mistake. We live in Las Vegas and it can get up to 115 degrees during the summer. I sat in the car for 20 minutes, had the fan blowing high with the AC set to the lowest setting, and still, it was uncomfortable in the back seats. I even got the sales guy to finally admit that he was not comfortable with it. This is not acceptable in Las Vegas. As a result, we decided to hold off on this purchase. Hopefully, they have this fix in 2019. Unreal!!
3rd and last Honda - beware of the 2018 Odyssey
We purchased this van brand new in March 2018. This van is scared of vacations. At 800 miles, van speed derated from 70 mph to 40 mph on vacation journey through north Florida. Drove van in limp mode 16 miles away to Lake City, FL Honda dealer. Van was repaired several days later for a stuck valve cylenoid. After returning home to north Georgia @ 1,700 miles, van derated again on highway. After parking, van would not shift into gear and had to be drug onto tow truck sent by Honda Roadside assistance. Van was down for an additional week as spool valve assembly was replaced. Today, at 3,800 miles and three months old, oil is leaking on back side of motor and is dripping onto catalytic converter. Heading back to dealer again. We have created our third case file with Honda N.A. After second break down, Honda NA response was that they didn’t see the van as having an issue and told us they would not be offering any trade assistance towards an another Odyssey in an effort to get us out of the apparent lemon. So much for Honda customer service. This will definitely be the last Honda in our family.
Pretty Disappointed with Quality Decline of Honda
We replaced my wife's 2016 Honda Odyssey Touring a few months back for the all new 2018 Elite. We were having Transmission Issues at only 21K miles with the 16' and upon reading several online reviews and forums, found this to be more common than it should be. We initially picked up a new 18' EX-L as the options were pretty similar to our Touring and immediately started having issues with a couple of rattles that the dealer could not pinpoint after keeping the car for a week. Being that we only had it in our possession for 1 full day the dealer agreed to let me swap it for the Elite. Fortunately the rattle's have not been an issue, but now we have a new problem. There is a rather severe popping from the front end when turning under power (i.e. into a parking spot, parking in driveway). We took it back to the dealer where they kept it for a week to replace the entire front/left strut assembly and coil. Picked it up and less than 30 minutes later when backing out of a parking spot and turning we heard the pop again. It's done this several times since and we are planning to take back to the shop once more. Also as other reviews have pointed out, the placement of the rear a/c vents is horrible if you have children in car seats. I can't believe Honda wouldn't think about this issue before removing the vents from the roof. Other than these problems, the new Odyssey drives great, is quiet and gets better mileage. The new electronics are a huge improvement as well. We love driving the new Odyssey, just very disappointed with the quality of our $47K van.
If one must own a minivan, the Odyssey is great
My wife and I swore that we would never own a minivan. Then she became pregnant with our fourth child. Combine that with the complexities of the car lines at the kids’ schools, and poof, we went from being cool kids to owning not just one but two 2018 Odyssey Elites. I previously owned a 2017 Lexus LX 570 and she owned a 2016 Volvo XC 90. Needless to say, we were pretty happy with our former vehicles. But sometimes things happen in life that cause needs and priorities to change. We went with the Odyssey primarily because the magic slide seats are, well, magical. It is amazing how easy it is to configure the interior seating of this vehicle. I am 6’1” and a big guy. Because of various other family members who tag along sometimes, I’ve ridden in the second and third rows. Amazingly, with the magic slide seat pushed inbound and forward for entry purposes, I had no problem entering the third row. In addition, it was comfortable and I actually enjoyed sitting back there and watching a movie with my 6 year-old daughter (who thought it was hilarious that daddy was in the back with her). I have 2100 miles on my Odyssey and have had no problems with the vehicle whatsoever other than the doors (which I will get to). The van drives great, is economical, loaded with amazing technology, and has more utility and useful room than any large SUV I have ever owned. I still find myself wondering how a vehicle that small (I’ve previously owned Suburbans, etc.) can feel so big inside. I still haven’t towed anything yet (my 10 year-old sails competitively) so the jury is still out on that one. I also find myself why I previously owned much more expensive SUVs that had no more (and sometimes less) tech than the Odyssey. In a world where a loaded 2018 Expedition costs nearly $80k, a loaded Odyssey Elite at $44k (what we paid for both of ours) seems like a pretty great deal. Have there been a few occasions where I felt a little less macho with my minivan? Yes, a few; but surprisingly, not many. Being a man is about taking care of your family; and this van is the best family vehicle I’ve ever owned by a long shot. Two months into ownership, the stigma is long gone from my head and I stopped caring about what others think. The only “complaints” that I have about the vehicle are as follows; 1) the driver’s armrest is useless to me. There is no position in which it feels comfortable; 2) the sliding doors are a little quirky at times - usually closing in car line. I suspect that is some kind of sensor that relates to someone being close to the door on the outside. It’s pretty rare, but worth mentioning; 3) no 360 degree camera. This is the only thing my wife hates about the Odyssey. Acura has it. Nissan has had it for years. Honda, this would have been a simple addition; 4) the automatic emergency breaking feature, while it saved my behind on my last vehicle, is a little sensitive in the Odyssey in town with lots of traffic; and 5) the second row seats are heavy and difficult to remove. However, on the last point, the second row seats on the Pacifica are much less comfortable. Comparing apples to apples, I’ll take magic slide over stow-and-go any day of the week and twice on Sunday. While I have read complaints about the 10-speed transmission, we have not experienced any such problems. Good luck shopping.
