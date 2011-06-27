Used 2015 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews

2005 TO 2015 rescuegal , 09/11/2015 LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Yes, traded my old lady for a new version. Have had my LX for a few weeks and am happy with it. Runs very quiet and smooth. As for a comparison to my 2005: The driver's seat is ok but would prefer the old version and no adjustable seat. Just not a good trade off for me. With less padding, I feel the new seat fabric will wear out faster and it is not as comfortable. I miss the center console in front that you can actually reach. The new one is on the floor. (safety factor) The standard wheels look cheap. You can get better Honda wheels but you might need a second job. It is time to have the ability to fold the middle seats into the floor and have a flat storage surface. Tired of storing seats in the house. (dog friendly issue) Manual is a little hard to read. Taking the above into account, I still feel that the Odessey is the best van out there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice but.... SW , 12/16/2015 Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is our second minivan for our family of five. We had a Toyota Sienna for 10 years (2005) and just upgraded to a 2015 Odyssey. It has very hard for me to go to Honda over Toyota, but in general, I liked the appearance and features of the interior better than the Sienna (dash was very "truck" and I wanted a bit more luxury). My husband loves the way this drives - quick and sharp handling. The three boys fit great, and we have room when needed for long trips. HOWEVER, we bought it September 3. It has been to the shop for a torn sun visor, weather stripping on a sliding door falling off (after 2 months of terrible wind noise at my ear, I was glad to have it fixed), two blown fuses for interior lights, AND now the wind noise is starting to be very bad at the driver's door. That's a lot of visits to the repair shop for a 39K vehicle. Perhaps we got a lemon and most don't have these issues? But for me, I have had buyer's remorse, and have thought more than once "should've stayed with Toyota" as we had one issue in ten years with that van. Looks good. Drives good. Functional. I'm just thankful for the new car warranty to cover all these small, petty issues! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

The appliance we needed Mike , 03/19/2016 EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful When we had our second child, we were forced to face a cold hard fact: we needed a van. I looked at Sedona, Sienna and Odyssey. While I really liked it, poor resale kicked the Kia out of the running. While it felt a bit more powerful and had a bit more storage, poor fuel economy kicked out the Toyota. Among the many things we liked in the Honda were a reliable powertrain, sensible, comfortable interior, and good safety features like the side view camera and collision warning. We have now had our 2015 EX-L for about a year and 15,000 miles, and so far it is nothing shy of terrific. The dynamics are good, and it made a cross-country trip of 2500 miles a pleasant experience. When you consider reliability and resale, I think this car should jump to the top of the list. Update at 28509 miles: we continue to like and trust this van. Overall maintenance has been inexpensive and fuel economy remains good. A recent 2000 mole trip averaged about 27 mpg. The only issue is shaking front brakes, as a result of warped front rotors. Dealer offered to turn them under warranty. Other than that it's held up well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First time minivan owner Russell Seward , 03/13/2015 EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful I'm new to minivans, and very happy with my purchase of a 2015 Honda Odyssey EX. It handles like a car, but can seat 8 passengers comfortably (6 with plenty of room to spread out), and still plenty of cargo space. It has a very quite cabin, feels solid and well refined. It includes some nice tech (most new cars do) and is sportier than other minivans. I chose the EX because I don't care for leather (it's no fun after baking in the hot Texas sun). My biggest grip is some of the features I would like (power lift gate, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning) are only available with leather. I Also think the interior is a little "cheap" feeling compared the the Toyota Sienna LE. Report Abuse