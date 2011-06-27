Used 2015 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews
Yes, traded my old lady for a new version. Have had my LX for a few weeks and am happy with it. Runs very quiet and smooth. As for a comparison to my 2005: The driver's seat is ok but would prefer the old version and no adjustable seat. Just not a good trade off for me. With less padding, I feel the new seat fabric will wear out faster and it is not as comfortable. I miss the center console in front that you can actually reach. The new one is on the floor. (safety factor) The standard wheels look cheap. You can get better Honda wheels but you might need a second job. It is time to have the ability to fold the middle seats into the floor and have a flat storage surface. Tired of storing seats in the house. (dog friendly issue) Manual is a little hard to read. Taking the above into account, I still feel that the Odessey is the best van out there.
Nice but....
This is our second minivan for our family of five. We had a Toyota Sienna for 10 years (2005) and just upgraded to a 2015 Odyssey. It has very hard for me to go to Honda over Toyota, but in general, I liked the appearance and features of the interior better than the Sienna (dash was very "truck" and I wanted a bit more luxury). My husband loves the way this drives - quick and sharp handling. The three boys fit great, and we have room when needed for long trips. HOWEVER, we bought it September 3. It has been to the shop for a torn sun visor, weather stripping on a sliding door falling off (after 2 months of terrible wind noise at my ear, I was glad to have it fixed), two blown fuses for interior lights, AND now the wind noise is starting to be very bad at the driver's door. That's a lot of visits to the repair shop for a 39K vehicle. Perhaps we got a lemon and most don't have these issues? But for me, I have had buyer's remorse, and have thought more than once "should've stayed with Toyota" as we had one issue in ten years with that van. Looks good. Drives good. Functional. I'm just thankful for the new car warranty to cover all these small, petty issues!
The appliance we needed
When we had our second child, we were forced to face a cold hard fact: we needed a van. I looked at Sedona, Sienna and Odyssey. While I really liked it, poor resale kicked the Kia out of the running. While it felt a bit more powerful and had a bit more storage, poor fuel economy kicked out the Toyota. Among the many things we liked in the Honda were a reliable powertrain, sensible, comfortable interior, and good safety features like the side view camera and collision warning. We have now had our 2015 EX-L for about a year and 15,000 miles, and so far it is nothing shy of terrific. The dynamics are good, and it made a cross-country trip of 2500 miles a pleasant experience. When you consider reliability and resale, I think this car should jump to the top of the list. Update at 28509 miles: we continue to like and trust this van. Overall maintenance has been inexpensive and fuel economy remains good. A recent 2000 mole trip averaged about 27 mpg. The only issue is shaking front brakes, as a result of warped front rotors. Dealer offered to turn them under warranty. Other than that it's held up well.
First time minivan owner
I'm new to minivans, and very happy with my purchase of a 2015 Honda Odyssey EX. It handles like a car, but can seat 8 passengers comfortably (6 with plenty of room to spread out), and still plenty of cargo space. It has a very quite cabin, feels solid and well refined. It includes some nice tech (most new cars do) and is sportier than other minivans. I chose the EX because I don't care for leather (it's no fun after baking in the hot Texas sun). My biggest grip is some of the features I would like (power lift gate, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning) are only available with leather. I Also think the interior is a little "cheap" feeling compared the the Toyota Sienna LE.
We got a LEMON!
As owner of only Honda or Toyota for the past 20 years, this will be a fair and honest review because I want/wanted to love this van forever...really! Here's the good: overall feeling of Honda quality. The van is VERY well designed for families! Pretty sure a woman was involved in that aspect...there's a spot for everything and more. Love the looks in and out. Overall design is fantastic!! Feels very safe, LOVE the side view camera!!! Fuel efficiency is amazing, especially on highway we easily get 27-29+ MPG. What I hate: cheap feeling cloth interior and transmission! I do a lot of city driving and initial acceleration causes whiplash...very jumpy and noisy. So I wanted to say this is my favorite vehicle ever but unfortunately ours has been very troubled. At 2,000 miles the steering wheel randomly "popped" loudly while turning. Was told I'm "the 1st one to have this complaint." It was very difficult to reproduce with Honda tech (of course!) but finally did. Tech said his wife's 2015 does this also. So dealer took new one off the lot and that one did it too!! After keeping my van a few days the dealership along with Honda tried to tell us it was normal. Trust me, if I heard this steering wheel pop when I drove it off the lot w/4 miles on it I would have brought it right back!!!! So finally at 3,800 miles at our insistence (we had to raise a stink) they did replace the steering column which has been a good fix so far. Next, at the 5,000 mile mark the sliding door motor failed causing the door to become STUCK IN THE OPEN POSITION! This happened on a rainy holiday weekend. The van is not fun to drive with an open door! Eventually rain stopped and I was able to drive it to the dealership as other drivers honked/gestured at me. The tech couldn't get the door closed after trying for an hour. Required the entire interior being dismantled. New door motor from Honda ordered and installed but FAULTY! Another door motor finally did the trick. What a mess!! So glad we did a sign & drive lease as I think my van was assembled the day after the Super Bowl. My in-laws bought a 2015 EX-L the same week we did and have had no problems. Thankfully our dealership has taken care of us so far (reluctantly) but there's NO WAY I'm keeping this van once the warranty is done!!! It's been "undriveable" 3 days PLUS 10 days in the shop over the course of 5 months. Honda IS NOT what it used to be :( 22,000 MILE UPDATE: Steering has developed a new and frequent snapping/clicking sound different from the one we experienced at 2,000 miles. Also, rattling and creaking noises in front and rear of vehicle over slightest bumps. Not sure if this is interior or a suspension issue. Transmission awful...VERY "jerky" and notice 22nd & 3rd gear seem to slip frequently. How many issues should I have to ask the service department to look at on a new vehicle? I guess we just turn the music up louder! Can't wait for this lease to be over.
