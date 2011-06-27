2020 Honda HR-V SUV Consumer Reviews
HR-V feedback
Purchased the AWD HR-V EX a couple of years ago after having a CR-V for 10 years. Found it to be very roomy and plenty of power. Touch screen is big and easy to navigate. Very comfortable ride and would highly recommend it if you want a mini style CR-V.
2 words... magic seats
I LOVE the magic seats in the Honda HRV. It gives this small all wheel drive SUV more usable cargo space then even larger SUV’s. I can put he awesome seat bottoms up and let the dog sit on the floor or fold the seats glad and put her in a crate... but my dog isn’t going in a crate so being able to lay on the flat floor will be best for her. She will be fairly well protected in the case of having to break short or an accident, because their isn’t too much room but yet enough for her to be comfortable. Yes dog person and glad the car will work well for her. On top of that with all the options of the magic seats I should be able to haul just about anything from my daughters skis to furniture for college when the time comes. I just love this reasonably priced small SUV. Personally I don’t like real big cars, so this is perfect for me.
Solid Car - Great Value for the Money
Test drove HR-V and CR-V, both 2020 models. I couldn't verify the claims that the HR-V didn't accelerate well. It had plenty of "oomph" to safely enter freeways. Comfortable seats, nice set of options even on the base model. A surprising amount of legroom in the rear seats. Even when the driver and passenger had enough legroom, I with my 6ft 3in height was comfortable in the rear. I would recommend HR-V for anyone looking for something a bit smaller, higher MPG than CR-V. Because of 2 great experiences with CR-V’s, we opted to buy the CR-V —- that’s the only reason.
Blue blur.
Comfortable vehicle, small suv but it has lots of room.
My new love
This SUV is adorable, affordable, beautiful & dependable!
