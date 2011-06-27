2020 Honda HR-V SUV Consumer Reviews

Cindy , 04/25/2020 EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

I LOVE the magic seats in the Honda HRV. It gives this small all wheel drive SUV more usable cargo space then even larger SUV’s. I can put he awesome seat bottoms up and let the dog sit on the floor or fold the seats glad and put her in a crate... but my dog isn’t going in a crate so being able to lay on the flat floor will be best for her. She will be fairly well protected in the case of having to break short or an accident, because their isn’t too much room but yet enough for her to be comfortable. Yes dog person and glad the car will work well for her. On top of that with all the options of the magic seats I should be able to haul just about anything from my daughters skis to furniture for college when the time comes. I just love this reasonably priced small SUV. Personally I don’t like real big cars, so this is perfect for me.