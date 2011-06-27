Used 2016 Honda Fit Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fit Hatchback
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,496*
Total Cash Price
$16,848
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,496*
Total Cash Price
$16,848
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,375*
Total Cash Price
$13,266
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,013*
Total Cash Price
$14,593
EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,430*
Total Cash Price
$13,797
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,189*
Total Cash Price
$18,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fit Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$2,163
|$817
|$827
|$316
|$2,777
|$6,900
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$937
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,146
|Financing
|$906
|$729
|$540
|$338
|$122
|$2,634
|Depreciation
|$3,998
|$1,507
|$1,326
|$1,176
|$1,054
|$9,061
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,961
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,458
|$5,690
|$5,479
|$4,780
|$7,089
|$33,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fit Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$2,163
|$817
|$827
|$316
|$2,777
|$6,900
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$937
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,146
|Financing
|$906
|$729
|$540
|$338
|$122
|$2,634
|Depreciation
|$3,998
|$1,507
|$1,326
|$1,176
|$1,054
|$9,061
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,961
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,458
|$5,690
|$5,479
|$4,780
|$7,089
|$33,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$3,732
|Maintenance
|$1,703
|$643
|$651
|$249
|$2,187
|$5,433
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$738
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$902
|Financing
|$713
|$574
|$425
|$266
|$96
|$2,074
|Depreciation
|$3,148
|$1,187
|$1,044
|$926
|$830
|$7,135
|Fuel
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$4,694
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,235
|$4,480
|$4,314
|$3,764
|$5,582
|$26,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$821
|$845
|$870
|$4,105
|Maintenance
|$1,873
|$707
|$716
|$274
|$2,406
|$5,976
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$812
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$992
|Financing
|$784
|$631
|$468
|$293
|$106
|$2,281
|Depreciation
|$3,463
|$1,306
|$1,148
|$1,019
|$913
|$7,849
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,059
|$4,928
|$4,745
|$4,140
|$6,140
|$29,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fit Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$3,881
|Maintenance
|$1,771
|$669
|$677
|$259
|$2,274
|$5,650
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$768
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$938
|Financing
|$742
|$597
|$442
|$277
|$100
|$2,157
|Depreciation
|$3,274
|$1,234
|$1,086
|$963
|$863
|$7,420
|Fuel
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$4,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,564
|$4,659
|$4,487
|$3,915
|$5,805
|$27,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Fit Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|Maintenance
|$2,401
|$907
|$918
|$351
|$3,084
|$7,661
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,041
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,272
|Financing
|$1,005
|$809
|$599
|$375
|$135
|$2,924
|Depreciation
|$4,439
|$1,674
|$1,472
|$1,306
|$1,170
|$10,060
|Fuel
|$1,246
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,619
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,611
|$6,317
|$6,083
|$5,307
|$7,871
|$37,189
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Fit
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Honda Fit in Virginia is:not available
