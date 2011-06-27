Used 2008 Honda Fit Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My 150,000 mile Fit experience leebabysimms , 12/04/2014 41 of 41 people found this review helpful In 7 years, I put 150,000 miles on a new 2008 Honda Fit Sport and just sold it  completing my experience. I found the car to be exceptionally fun to drive, with insane cargo capabilities, and bulletproof reliability. I made so many great memories with this car and smile whenever I see one (in my color) on the road. My intense satisfaction was only dashed when I drove the new 2015 Fit I had planned to replace it with. Immediately, if felt like Honda killed my fun little car and I moved on to another car maker (I replaced with a 2015 Toyota Corolla S Plus). Report Abuse

great little car, still going strong Dee , 02/20/2016 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I brought my '08 Fit Sport used at 10k miles. I love the small foot-print when driving in the urban area, fuel economy, exceptional cargo space, flexible backseat configurations, and most of all - Honda reliability. I've only put 60k on it so far. No major issues (knock on wood) with only synthetic oil changes every 5-6k miles as indicated by the oil meter. Fuel economy is good at around 26mpg around town and 33mpg on hwy. Nevertheless, these are still good numbers even though I've read 40+mpg on some other reviews. I dont know much about car dynamics, but I feel the car steering is precise. 109hp is not excellent, but with manual transmission, it is way much more responsive than automatic transmission when stepping on the throttle (instead of hearing the engine revving, then the power comes in a second or two later). After 7 years of ownership, I've started car hunting again in hope to get a subcompact/compact SUV. However, I have yet found an ideal replacement for my beloved Fit. Until then, I am still a happy Fit owner. Things I like: leather-wrapped steering wheel (you wont get this now unless paying for the top-of-the-line trim model $$) Magic Seat! ergonomic & simple layout for audio controls easy to read odometer & tachometer (love the blue color) Things I dislike: road noise - very pronounced on highways, especially compared to my sister's new 2016 Fit Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Over 4 years later, still love it and no problems! cyanosissaur , 01/30/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in June 2008 for the price, style, space, and gas mileage. They were hard to get a hold of in my area because of popularity at the time, so I got lucky when mine arrived on a truck that the dealer wasn't expecting. I still love it. Aside from routine maintenance, I've had no problems with the car. That's even after being hit by another driver two separate times, so most of the body has been repaired. I drive from Ohio to Connecticut a lot and don't have a problem on long trips or in the city. Sure, there's road noise, but what do you expect from a compact car for the price? The road noise gets worse as tires wear, so new and well kept tires make a big difference!

2008 Honda Fit Sport 169k BULLETPROOF RELIABILITY taushamccarthy@yahoo.com , 11/18/2015 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful Seats are stiff - that's my only complaint. Like others have said, car is bulletproof reliable, has awesome cargo configurations, and no significant repairs. I have found the original tires to be meager - at best. I had to have them replaced at 40k miles. Brakes done twice, tires twice and that's it. Everything works on the car and the rear cargo seat configurations have been fantastic! I drive it like mad - cross country multiple times, which is when the stiff seats bug me. They don't bother me otherwise. The car is an economy car and mine is a manual, which gets me about 40mpg. I drive the automatic and felt like the manual got much better performance, but I also just like manuals. All my cars have been sticks - this one has a tight gearbox, which took some getting used to - but I have had no issues with the transmission (or anything for that matter). My gf has a 2009 with about the same mileage - it's also a manual. There's very little difference between them drive-wise. Sound is good and I love the USB. The rear seats fold flat or fold upright for better vertical space. I have been surprised what all I can fit into it. I have used it to move multiple times. It handles really well. I'm finished with grad school now and feel like it's time to trade up but I can't find anything that is as solid and fun to drive. All these newer cars seem to have issues OR get crappy gas mileage OR come with a huge monthly payment... so for now, I'll be keeping this one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value