Used 2007 Honda Fit Consumer Reviews

Best car ever!!!! legalavin , 03/19/2014 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I've owned infinity' s and Lexus most of my 'driving' life. Great cars. Then when my son was ready to go off to college we bought him a FIT. It was so much fun I stole it from him and gave him my old G20.

My fifth Honda Honda Person , 12/20/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The most fun car I have ever driven....however, the fuel mileage is extremely bad. It should be 33 and 38. I am getting 18 and 23. I've owned 2 Civics and 2 Accords, my driving habits are the same. My MPG was within range on the previous four vehicles. I'm being told my mileage will improve after about 5,000 miles....I sure hope so!

fit to drive ron frame , 10/14/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful very easy to drive, park and maneuver. 1500 miles average mpg 32.8. needs a little bigger a/c. fabulous inside room for a small car. needs a cushioned armrest and small console between the frnt seats. overall i am extremely pleased with my choice of cars. recommend to any one with small family or "soccer moms".

Exceeds expectations Dave , 12/27/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Everything fits in my Fit. It's comfortable, quiet, and fuel efficient. This car exceeds all my expectations and makes me wonder why so many others are paying so much more to get less value than I have with my Fit. It may be small but it doesn't look or feel like a low priced car. I'm proud to own and drive my Honda Fit!