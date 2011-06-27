Used 2007 Honda Fit Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Best car ever!!!!

legalavin, 03/19/2014
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

I've owned infinity' s and Lexus most of my 'driving' life. Great cars. Then when my son was ready to go off to college we bought him a FIT. It was so much fun I stole it from him and gave him my old G20.

My fifth Honda

Honda Person, 12/20/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

The most fun car I have ever driven....however, the fuel mileage is extremely bad. It should be 33 and 38. I am getting 18 and 23. I've owned 2 Civics and 2 Accords, my driving habits are the same. My MPG was within range on the previous four vehicles. I'm being told my mileage will improve after about 5,000 miles....I sure hope so!

fit to drive

ron frame, 10/14/2006
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

very easy to drive, park and maneuver. 1500 miles average mpg 32.8. needs a little bigger a/c. fabulous inside room for a small car. needs a cushioned armrest and small console between the frnt seats. overall i am extremely pleased with my choice of cars. recommend to any one with small family or "soccer moms".

Exceeds expectations

Dave, 12/27/2006
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Everything fits in my Fit. It's comfortable, quiet, and fuel efficient. This car exceeds all my expectations and makes me wonder why so many others are paying so much more to get less value than I have with my Fit. It may be small but it doesn't look or feel like a low priced car. I'm proud to own and drive my Honda Fit!

Fit to Drive

Jim S, 01/01/2007
16 of 18 people found this review helpful

I bought a Sport MT in June. I live near Cripple Creek Colorado and drive to the Springs.(104Mi, 2 Hr) I average 42 MPG. Power up the pass is adequate.I recently drove to Georgia and found that when I exceeded 65 mph my mileage dropped to 35 to 38. At lower altitude it was noticibly more powerful. Wind and large trucks did not seem to effect it.The radio is great. It looks small but is roomy inside and a hoot to drive. Handling is a little stiff but sure. It's not intended to be a luxury car. My first snow experience tested the highway treads standard on this car. I will change them before next winter. Fit and finish is beautiful. Ride is quiet with room to haul all your stuff.

