Used 2004 Honda Element SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Element
4.9
443 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2004 Honda Element 225,00.00 miles

, 05/04/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Hi I drive 30,000 miles a year in the Boston areaI I have just changed my roaters @ 200,00.00 miles best car ever owned- Up to 100,00 just oil change tires etc nothing major a great work horse-- honda please bring back the element its a great work vehicle

Elder Car(e)

Steve D., 01/31/2016
DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

totally reliable, fun to drive, boxie, zip drive. What else can you say it is a Honda !!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Totaled my Element. I barely felt a thing.

mudgell, 02/20/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I was cruzin around Denver, not paying enough attention and WHAMO! I nailed a solid concrete barrier and totaled the car but I came out without a scratch. The only thing that hurts is that I don't have my Element anymore. I never had one maintenance problem with it while I had it and when I wrecked it, it very well could have saved my life or saved me from getting injured. If you have the money, get one.

Turned my opinion of it right around.

stryker91, 12/09/2013
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

When I first saw this car, I was repulsed. A front-wheel-drive SUV? What were they thinking? But my wife has one, and I was wrong about it in every way. It's stylish, comfortable, versatile, and has more "giddyup" than one would think.

2004 Honda Element EX AWD

Elementary, 12/12/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Versatile.Many fact. add-ons (fog lights, tow bar,etc) are overpriced; I chose aftermarket ones. Wife & I haul a roof box, bikes, kayak, dog & camp gear all at once. Lots of road noise & seats offer very little back suppport for long trips,yet are versatile. I'm unhappy with the syncros/shifting in the manual tranny yet AWD system has been amazing in all conditions.24.8 mpg average.The angle of the windshield makes it prone to rock chips in MN winters. The plastic floor, interior & body panels make for easy cleaning, but scratch easily. Great SUV for GenX outdoor folks that like attention and Honda Reliability. Only problem has been with body panel frame creaks.In time Honda will perfect it!

