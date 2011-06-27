  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Crosstour
  4. Used 2014 Honda Crosstour
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Honda Crosstour Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Crosstour
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,140
See Crosstour Inventory
Starting MSRP
$37,240
See Crosstour Inventory
Starting MSRP
$33,690
See Crosstour Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG222223
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg19/28 mpg20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.351.5/518.0 mi.370.0/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG222223
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque252 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm252 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm252 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 6200 rpm278 hp @ 6200 rpm278 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.40.2 ft.40.2 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
360 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
7 total speakersyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear view with wide-angle camerayesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesno
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
Sun sensornoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
Front track64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity51.3 cu.ft.51.3 cu.ft.51.3 cu.ft.
Length196.6 in.196.6 in.196.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight4105 lbs.4106 lbs.3928 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.25.7 cu.ft.25.7 cu.ft.
Height61.5 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
EPA interior volume126.5 cu.ft.126.5 cu.ft.127.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.1 in.110.1 in.110.1 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.74.7 in.
Rear track64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Mountain Air Metallic
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Mountain Air Metallic
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Mountain Air Metallic
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
225/60R18 100H tiresyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,140
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Starting MSRP
$33,690
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Crosstour InventorySee Crosstour InventorySee Crosstour Inventory

Related Used 2014 Honda Crosstour info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles