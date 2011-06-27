Used 2016 Honda CR-Z Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great fun, great value!
My wife & I wanted a two-seater with some cargo space that's fun to drive and doesn't cost too much. This Honda CRZ hybrid is exactly what we were looking for. We test drove several roadsters and none came close in terms of purchase price and fuel economy. With its 3 driving modes, we have it all from 36 mpg average (1/3 city & 2/3 hwy) to thrilling performance. In the sport mode, this is a little rocket ship and handles as well as other roadsters we tested. For around $21,000 (new), it's a great value--nice & comfortable interior, attractive gauges and decor, good entertainment system w/ bluetooth, plenty of cargo room, great handling. Road and engine noise are a bit loud, but that's a part of being a roadster. Other cars we own are Ford Explorer, Mercedes R350 & a Prius, so this fits in very nicely with our collection. We would have liked this to be a convertible. But, all things considered, that's a small sacrifice. This rocket ship is just plain fun to drive, without bleeding my pocket book. MPG would be better if we drove more in ECO mode, but that defeats the point of having a roadster! It is now Feb 2017 and after 6 months, I still feel the same way about what my original review in July 2016.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Honda CRZ Navi
Other than average acceleration, a quality Honda product.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Honda could of done better
Overall I am satisfied with CRZ after making little modifications to it. 1) Road noise - For that matter you have to use dynamat & insulation. 2) Weak sound system - replace stereo head, speakers & sub. Don't bother with amp, EX models have good enough one. 3) Suspension - it's on my list, will look to raise it a bit to ease getting in and out 4) Seats - add extra foam 4) Horsepower - expensive, but there is turbochargers available. Maybe later if will win a lottery. Getting only 33-34 mpg in the city with average speed 25-30 mph. I think Honda could of done better on that. Lets say on highway with average speed 45-50 mph you may get 40+ mpg, but as you go over 65 mph on freeway - fuel economy goes down to toilet. With this type of small car fuel economy should around 50+ mpg. Cargo space is there, but I have a large dog, so she doesn't have enough space to stand up. So, as for commuter car to work & back that CRZ is good choice, but for something else - go with Prius. Look of the CRZ is indeed nice & sporty, however, it is not quite sport vehicle due only 130HP under the hood. You may race Kia Soul and older Civic EX with 1.5, but nothing stronger than that.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Fun and exciting car
I’m 76 years old and this is the most fun car I’ve owned in 50 years!! For a small engine it has surprising acceleration, it handles like a sports car and has excellent fuel economy. It’s predecessor was a Honda Element and the fuel efficiency on theCR-Z is 12-15 mpg better in the winter. Can’t wait to see how much better it will get in the summer months. I put snow tires on the front only and get excellent traction, handling and braking on snow covered roads. This car has met all of my expectations.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Black Pearl CR-Z with Zip
Fun 2 Seater to drive for sure. It's a personal car not a family car. First fill up displayed a delightful 45 MPG!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CR-Z
Related Used 2016 Honda CR-Z Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner