Used 2016 Honda CR-Z Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great fun, great value! CL in Calif , 08/23/2016 LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful My wife & I wanted a two-seater with some cargo space that's fun to drive and doesn't cost too much. This Honda CRZ hybrid is exactly what we were looking for. We test drove several roadsters and none came close in terms of purchase price and fuel economy. With its 3 driving modes, we have it all from 36 mpg average (1/3 city & 2/3 hwy) to thrilling performance. In the sport mode, this is a little rocket ship and handles as well as other roadsters we tested. For around $21,000 (new), it's a great value--nice & comfortable interior, attractive gauges and decor, good entertainment system w/ bluetooth, plenty of cargo room, great handling. Road and engine noise are a bit loud, but that's a part of being a roadster. Other cars we own are Ford Explorer, Mercedes R350 & a Prius, so this fits in very nicely with our collection. We would have liked this to be a convertible. But, all things considered, that's a small sacrifice. This rocket ship is just plain fun to drive, without bleeding my pocket book. MPG would be better if we drove more in ECO mode, but that defeats the point of having a roadster! It is now Feb 2017 and after 6 months, I still feel the same way about what my original review in July 2016. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Honda CRZ Navi Warren Bernau , 06/19/2016 EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 3 of 6 people found this review helpful Other than average acceleration, a quality Honda product. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Honda could of done better CX , 09/22/2017 EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Overall I am satisfied with CRZ after making little modifications to it. 1) Road noise - For that matter you have to use dynamat & insulation. 2) Weak sound system - replace stereo head, speakers & sub. Don't bother with amp, EX models have good enough one. 3) Suspension - it's on my list, will look to raise it a bit to ease getting in and out 4) Seats - add extra foam 4) Horsepower - expensive, but there is turbochargers available. Maybe later if will win a lottery. Getting only 33-34 mpg in the city with average speed 25-30 mph. I think Honda could of done better on that. Lets say on highway with average speed 45-50 mph you may get 40+ mpg, but as you go over 65 mph on freeway - fuel economy goes down to toilet. With this type of small car fuel economy should around 50+ mpg. Cargo space is there, but I have a large dog, so she doesn't have enough space to stand up. So, as for commuter car to work & back that CRZ is good choice, but for something else - go with Prius. Look of the CRZ is indeed nice & sporty, however, it is not quite sport vehicle due only 130HP under the hood. You may race Kia Soul and older Civic EX with 1.5, but nothing stronger than that. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Fun and exciting car Fred Stoddard , 03/06/2018 EX-L w/Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I’m 76 years old and this is the most fun car I’ve owned in 50 years!! For a small engine it has surprising acceleration, it handles like a sports car and has excellent fuel economy. It’s predecessor was a Honda Element and the fuel efficiency on theCR-Z is 12-15 mpg better in the winter. Can’t wait to see how much better it will get in the summer months. I put snow tires on the front only and get excellent traction, handling and braking on snow covered roads. This car has met all of my expectations. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse