Used 2015 Honda CR-V Features & Specs

More about the 2015 CR-V
Overview
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
Engine TypeGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2828
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)397.8/504.9 mi.397.8/504.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.15.3 gal.
Combined MPG2828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm181 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6400 rpm185 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.36.9 ft.
Valves1616
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesno
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesno
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
USB with external media controlyesno
160-watt audio outputyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyes
4 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
Air conditioningyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesno
cruise controlyesyes
keyless ignitionyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyes
Power Feature
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
hands-free entryyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
bucket front seatsyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room38.0 in.39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front shoulder room58.6 in.58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.
clothyesyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyes
Rear Seats
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
Rear head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
Measurements
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
Maximum cargo capacity70.9 cu.ft.70.9 cu.ft.
Length179.4 in.179.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight3552 lbs.3479 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.35.2 cu.ft.
Height65.1 in.65.1 in.
EPA interior volume136.7 cu.ft.139.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.
Width71.6 in.71.6 in.
Colors
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
Exterior Colors
  • Mountain Air Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Copper Sunset Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
225/65R17 102T tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesno
steel wheelsnoyes
215/70R16 100S tiresnoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
EX-L AWD
$26,795
EX AWD
$24,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
