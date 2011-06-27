Used 2007 Honda CR-V SUV Consumer Reviews

Fully Japanese CRV M. Nesbitt , 12/17/2015 EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful While I've had several Honda's and Toyota's in the past this is the only one of two fully manufactured in Japan cars I've had. The ones sourced and assembled elsewhere I've never had the same bullet proof luck with. This 2007 Honda has never missed a regular scheduled maintenance . The acceleration was never anything to brag about but it has held it's own in the pace with highway and stop and go traffic. This was a CRV we purchased new at the time the new model was available. We had to wait 3+ weeks for the car to arrive. As a commuter/school pickup recon vehicle I love the visibility as we live in an area of the country with some of the worst drivers in the United States. While some may balk at the suggestion that a fully made Japanese Honda shouldn't make a difference I've noticed the interior plastics are more durable than the newer American Accord we also own. The AC in the CRV is superior to the climate control of the former. I appreciate the exterior appearance of this car as it looks like a hybrid between the newer HR-V and the current CRV. I don't feel like I'm missing out by not getting a new car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 4th and last Honda K Stiefel , 07/16/2015 EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Everything was going well until 89000 miles when the A/C started blowing warm air. Honda, after settling a 40 million dollar class action suit for failed compressor clutches on these A/C units extended the warranty to 7 yrs or 100,000 miles. I never received notification about this. I've had the vehicle for almost 8 yrs but well under the mileage. Honda service said "oh well". Honda of America may pay "a portion" of the repair but won't tell me how much. Honda has known about this problem and did nothing for owners to remedy it before failure. I guess the good Honda name means nothing now. Honda does not stand behind their product. Google this and you will see complaint after complaint about this problem. Also OEM tires ride horribly and lasted 25000 miles. Highway ride is rough. Inside dome light doesn't work. I am so done with Honda. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Pre-certifired means nothing Mary Bailey , 07/20/2015 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 61 of 65 people found this review helpful I have a Honda 2007 CRV LX 4WD. It is my third one to own. I have always bought brand new until the 2007. It was pre-certified, and I thought that meant something. Although it was going 4 years old and had a scratch on the hood, it only had 35,000 miles on it, and Hondas are supposed to do 300K, right? The certified meant it had nothing wrong with it, etc At 86000 miles and 3 years later, the air conditioner has stopped working. I got online to see that the 2002 - 2007 Honda CRV has a design defect that guarantees the AC will fail. A class action law suit resulted in Honda agreeing to do a 8 year/100,000 mile recall. I took it to my local Honda to be told there was no recall on my vin# and two day later, the air went to blowing only hoth wit the heat index at 110 degrees! The condenser broke and the whole system has to be replaced. I called the dealership I bought the certified Honda from to be told that although it was 2015 and it might sound like Honda would cover it until 2015 ended (the 8th year); my particular Honda came off of the line 1/29/07. The eight years are up as up 1/28/15. I was 13 weeks too late. What troubles me is that the dealer knew the Honda had this problem and that it was not a case of if it would break but when. It is a design defect! I am stuck. How could they certify a vehicle with a design defect that guaranteed the AC would go bad somewhere around 85,000 miles? Trading it in will give me low value and keeping it with no AC in the South could be a health hazard. I consider what Honda did to be unethical. Their certified still carries a "buyer beware." It is a way to dump defective vehicles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent quality ride and price. Big Pun , 12/30/2006 16 of 17 people found this review helpful My first Honda and it's a fantastic compact SUV. I was trying to decide between the CRV and the RAV4, but went with the CRV. The RAV4 was louder even with the V6 and I didn't like the spare tire sticking out the back. The CRV handled great, is reliable, has good resale and includes a lot of standard equipment. Would buy it again. Report Abuse